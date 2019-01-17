search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Government producing films, creating awards to hide failures: Ahmed Patel

PTI
Published Jan 17, 2019, 10:04 am IST
Updated Jan 17, 2019, 10:04 am IST
Cong have slammed movie 'The Accidental Prime Minister', starring Anupam Kher as Manmohan Singh, as BJP's propaganda against their party.
His remarks come a day after Congress president Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for receiving the Philip Kotler Presidential award, saying he wanted to 'congratulate' him on winning 'the world famous' prize that had no jury and had never been given out before. (Photo: File)
 His remarks come a day after Congress president Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for receiving the Philip Kotler Presidential award, saying he wanted to 'congratulate' him on winning 'the world famous' prize that had no jury and had never been given out before. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Wednesday alleged that the government is manufacturing data, producing films and creating awards in a desperate bid to hide its failures.

His remarks come a day after Congress president Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for receiving the Philip Kotler Presidential award, saying he wanted to "congratulate" him on winning "the world famous" prize that had no jury and had never been given out before.

 

"Desperate to hide their own failures, the government is reduced to manufacturing its own data, producing its own films, and creating its own awards," Patel said in a tweet.

Congress leaders have also slammed the movie ''The Accidental Prime Minister'', starring Anupam Kher as Manmohan Singh, as BJP's propaganda against their party.

The Congress has also been accusing the BJP of coming out with false data to present a better picture of the economy which they claim has been adversely affected by government's policies.

The government has rejected all such allegations in the past.

...
Tags: congress, bjp, ahmed patel, pm modi, philip kotler presidential award
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple to reduce hiring

Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook made the disclosure to employees earlier this month in a meeting the day after he penned a letter to investors about the company’s recent struggles, particularly in China and said some divisions would reduce hiring.
 

Tinder co-founder sued

Tinder co-founder sued for secretly copying company files and other proprietary information.
 

Mukesh Ambani in top Global Thinkers list of Foreign Policy

Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani.
 

In a first, transgenders take holy dip at Kumbh Mela

Tuesday was the first time that members of India's estimated two-million-strong transgender community have been allowed to wade in the water at Kumbh Mela festival. (Photo: AFP)
 

Samsung Galaxy S10 benchmarks leaked

The new Samsung Galaxy S10 will be shown off at the MWC on February 20.
 

The future is here: Paper-thin Bluetooth needs no battery, harvests power from air

The new paper-thin Bluetooth tag could replace olden RFID technology with additional features.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Film producer found hanging at Mumbai temple, names builder in suicide note

Pappu Lad, who was also a film producer, was found to have hanged himself inside the Landancha Ganpati temple on MS Ali Road on Wednesday morning, a police official said. (Representational Image)

No Pak presence at 'Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2019' as delegation denied visas

The India-Pakistan diplomatic ties have nose-dived in recent years over the issue of cross-border terrorism by Pakistan. (Representational Image)

K'taka CM offering money, ministerial posts to BJP MLAs: Yeddyurappa

Yeddyurappa has refuted these charges, saying that his party had nothing to do with the three Congress lawmakers' Mumbai visit, and accused the Congress-JD(S) alliance of making a poaching bid. (Photo: ANI)

Meghalaya mine: Body of one spotted out of 15 trapped for over a month

The miners are trapped since December 13, 2018. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

'All parties except PDP want early elections': J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik

The governor made the remarks in reply to a query if the Lok Sabha and state assembly polls be held together in view of the security scenario in the state. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham