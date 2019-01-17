search on deccanchronicle.com
CBI number 2 Rakesh Asthana's tenure curtailed with immediate effect

Published Jan 17, 2019, 8:09 pm IST
The tenures of Joint Director Arun Kumar Sharma, DIG Manish Kumar Sinha and SP Jayant J Naiknavare have also been curtailed.
The tenure of CBI's Special Director Rakesh Asthana, who was sent on forced leave by the government, has been curtailed with immediate effect. (Photo: File | PTI)
New Delhi: The tenure of CBI's Special Director Rakesh Asthana, who was sent on forced leave by the government, has been curtailed with immediate effect, according to an official order issued Thursday.

The tenures of three more officers -- Joint Director Arun Kumar Sharma, Deputy Inspector General Manish Kumar Sinha and Superintendent of Police Jayant J Naiknavare -- have also been curtailed, it said.

 

The development comes days after Alok Verma was shunted out of the post of CBI director and appointed Director General of Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards. Verma had refused to take up the new post, saying he had already superannuated from the police service.

 

 

