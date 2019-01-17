search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

'First step of emergency': NCP leader claims aide's WhatsApp disabled

PTI
Published Jan 17, 2019, 11:25 am IST
Updated Jan 17, 2019, 11:25 am IST
Prashant Joshi, the PRO of Dhananjay Munde, said his WhatsApp service stopped functioning suddenly on Wednesday afternoon.
'This is unheard of. This is the first step of emergency in India where an opposition leader's PRO's phone is banned,' Munde said. (Photo: File)
 'This is unheard of. This is the first step of emergency in India where an opposition leader's PRO's phone is banned,' Munde said. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Dhananjay Munde, the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, on Wednesday claimed that his public relation officer's WhatsApp was discontinued suddenly.

Prashant Joshi, the PRO of Munde, used his WhatsApp to circulate news and updates about his political meetings and his statements, the Nationalist Congress Party leader said.

 

"This is unheard of. This is the first step of emergency in India where an opposition leader's PRO's phone is banned," Munde said.

Joshi said his WhatsApp service stopped functioning suddenly on Wednesday afternoon. He said that when he tried to reinstall the app, a message said that his phone number has been banned from using WhatsApp, saying the account's activity was in violation of the app's terms of service.

...
Tags: dhananjay munde, maharashtra legislative council, ncp, whatsapp
Location: India, Maharashtra




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple to reduce hiring

Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook made the disclosure to employees earlier this month in a meeting the day after he penned a letter to investors about the company’s recent struggles, particularly in China and said some divisions would reduce hiring.
 

Tinder co-founder sued

Tinder co-founder sued for secretly copying company files and other proprietary information.
 

Mukesh Ambani in top Global Thinkers list of Foreign Policy

Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani.
 

In a first, transgenders take holy dip at Kumbh Mela

Tuesday was the first time that members of India's estimated two-million-strong transgender community have been allowed to wade in the water at Kumbh Mela festival. (Photo: AFP)
 

Samsung Galaxy S10 benchmarks leaked

The new Samsung Galaxy S10 will be shown off at the MWC on February 20.
 

The future is here: Paper-thin Bluetooth needs no battery, harvests power from air

The new paper-thin Bluetooth tag could replace olden RFID technology with additional features.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi's Sabarimala comments 'contempt of court': Sitaram Yechury

Yechury alleged the RSS and the BJP were violating law in Kerala and had turned Sabarimala into 'Ayodhya of South India' by polarising people on religious grounds. (Photo: File)

We are 100 pc with you: Rahul wishes ailing Arun Jaitley a ‘speedy recovery’

Even on Tuesday, before reports of US visits emerged, Jaitley put out a Facebook post criticising the opposition moves to form a coalition against the BJP. (Photo: File)

Government producing films, creating awards to hide failures: Ahmed Patel

His remarks come a day after Congress president Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for receiving the Philip Kotler Presidential award, saying he wanted to 'congratulate' him on winning 'the world famous' prize that had no jury and had never been given out before. (Photo: File)

Film producer found hanging at Mumbai temple, names builder in suicide note

Pappu Lad, who was also a film producer, was found to have hanged himself inside the Landancha Ganpati temple on MS Ali Road on Wednesday morning, a police official said. (Representational Image)

No Pak presence at 'Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2019' as delegation denied visas

The India-Pakistan diplomatic ties have nose-dived in recent years over the issue of cross-border terrorism by Pakistan. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham