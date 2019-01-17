search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

'Compulsive Contrarians': Arun Jaitley, in US for treatment, slams Oppn

PTI
Published Jan 17, 2019, 1:57 pm IST
Updated Jan 17, 2019, 1:57 pm IST
'Nations are built by those with positive mindsets and national vigor, not by 'Compulsive Contrarians', Jaitley said.
Arun Jaitley said that the 'Compulsive Contrarians' believe that this Government can do no good and hence its every act must be opposed. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Arun Jaitley said that the 'Compulsive Contrarians' believe that this Government can do no good and hence its every act must be opposed. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: Terming opposition parties as 'Compulsive Contrarians', Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday accused them of manufacturing falsehood and subverting democracy by weakening an elected government.

Nations are built by those with positive mindsets and a national vigor, not by the 'Compulsive Contrarians', he said in a Facebook blog without naming Congress or other opposition parties.

 

Jaitley, according to sources, is in the US for a medical check-up.

"The Compulsive Contrarians had no qualms about manufacturing falsehood. They could concoct arguments even if they went against the general interest of the country. They could masquerade corruption as crusade. They could adopt double standards whenever it suited them,” he said in a Facebook post titled 'The Compulsive Contrarian and his Manufactured Logic'.

Citing the tirade mounted by political parties on host of issues including 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections and the Rafale defence deal, Jaitley said that the 'Compulsive Contrarians' believe that this Government can do no good and hence its every act must be opposed.

“Nations are built by those with positive mindsets and a national vigor, not by the Compulsive Contrarians. Didn't left-liberals find fault with the various actions that Gandhiji took during the freedom movement? Weakening a Sovereign Elected Government and strengthening the unelectable is only a subversion of democracy,” he wrote.

...
Tags: arun jaitley, congress, rafale deal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Trump taps 3 Indian-American experts for key admin posts

So far, Trump has appointed more than three dozen Indian-Americans in key positions (Photo: File).
 

Apple to reduce hiring

Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook made the disclosure to employees earlier this month in a meeting the day after he penned a letter to investors about the company’s recent struggles, particularly in China and said some divisions would reduce hiring.
 

Tinder co-founder sued

Tinder co-founder sued for secretly copying company files and other proprietary information.
 

Mukesh Ambani in top Global Thinkers list of Foreign Policy

Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani.
 

In a first, transgenders take holy dip at Kumbh Mela

Tuesday was the first time that members of India's estimated two-million-strong transgender community have been allowed to wade in the water at Kumbh Mela festival. (Photo: AFP)
 

Samsung Galaxy S10 benchmarks leaked

The new Samsung Galaxy S10 will be shown off at the MWC on February 20.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Women who entered Sabarimala seek protection, SC to hear plea tomorrow

Bindu Ammini, 40, a law lecturer at Kerala’s Kannur University and Kanaka Durga, 39, a civil servant told the top court that their life is in danger. (Photo: AFP | File)

SC partially strikes down stringent rules on Maharashtra dance bars

Supreme Court said, 'There cannot be a total prohibition on dance bars. No licence has been granted by Maharashtra since 2005. There may be regulations but that should not amount to a total prohibition.' (Photo: File)

Section 144 imposed in Panchkula ahead of Ram Rahim's sentencing in murder case

Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim will be produced in the court through video conference from Sunaria jail in Rohtak, where he is currently serving 20-year prison term since 2017 for raping two of his women followers. (Photo: File)

NIA Conducts Raids In UP, Punjab As ISIS-Related Probe Intensifies

ISIS-inspired outfit: NIA has arrested 12 people in this connection since December 26 last year (Photo:File)

Armed men loot passengers in 2 coaches of Duronto Express in Delhi

A Northern Railway spokesperson said the Railway Police Force has initial leads in the case and will nab the culprits soon. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham