Nation, Current Affairs

Bill Gates congratulates Indian govt for Ayushman Bharat scheme

ANI
Published Jan 17, 2019, 4:47 pm IST
Updated Jan 17, 2019, 4:47 pm IST
This came after Health Minister informed that 6,85,000 beneficiaries have availed free health care in just first 100 days of the scheme.
'...It’s great to see how many people have been reached by the program so far,' Bill Gates said. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has congratulated the Indian government for the successful completion of the first 100 days of the healthcare scheme Ayushman Bharat from its launch.

Taking to Twitter, Bill Gates said:

 

 

 

The response from Bil Gates came after Union Health Minister J P Nadda informed that 6,85,000 beneficiaries have availed free health care in just first 100 days of the scheme and the number is rising rapidly.

"In just first 100 days of Ayushman Bharat, 6,85,000 beneficiaries availed free health care and the number is rising rapidly," Nadda tweeted.

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on January 3 praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the health minister for their visionary leadership which helped around seven lakh people avail benefits of the healthcare scheme.

In a tweet, Ghebreyesus said:

 

 

On January 1, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley termed the government's flagship scheme Ayushman Bharat a "game changer" in healthcare and said that on an average 5,000 claims are being settled every day since its rollout on September 23, 2018.

The scheme, which was launched by PM Modi from Ranchi in Jharkhand on September 23, aims to provide health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family annually to more than 10.74 crore poor families or 50 crore people for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation through a network of empanelled health care providers.

The world's largest ambitious health care scheme PMJAY will cover medical and hospitalisation expenses for almost all secondary care and most tertiary care procedures.

The PMJAY has defined 1,350 medical packages covering surgery, medical and daycare treatments including medicines, diagnostics and transport.

...
