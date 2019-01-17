search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Bar Council of India protests Justice Sanjeev Khanna elevation

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 17, 2019, 1:09 am IST
Updated Jan 17, 2019, 1:09 am IST
Row over apex court collegium’s recommendation of ‘junior’
Supreme Court
 Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Wednesday protested the Supreme Court collegium’s recommendation to elevate Justice Sanjeev Khanna of the Delhi High Court to the apex court by superseding several other judges and termed the decision as “whimsical and arbitrary”.

The BCI, which is an apex body of lawyers, said the decision of the five-member collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi was viewed by the Bar and the common man as “unjust and improper”.

 

Before the BCI made a statement protesting the decision of the collegium, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul of the Supreme Court also wrote a note to the CJI and other members of the collegium — Justices A.K. Sikri, S.A. Bobde, N.V. Ramana and Arun Mishra — for ignoring the seniority of Chief Justices of the High Courts of Rajasthan and Delhi, Pradeep Nandrajog and Rajendra Menon, respectively.

Sources said Justice Kaul was of the view that wrong signal would go out if the two Chief Justices, who are up in the seniority list than Justice Khanna, would be left out for elevation as apex court judges.

Justice Khanna stands at Sl.No. 33 in the combined seniority of high court judges on all-India basis.

Justice Kailash Gambhir, former Delhi High Court judge, had also written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind on January 14 expressing concern over bypassing several judges seniority by the collegium.

BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra, in a statement, said the supersession of several senior Judges and Chief Justices of the country cannot be tolerated by the people and the revocation of the earlier decision recommending the names of Justices Pradeep Nandrajog and Rajendra Menon is viewed as “whimsical and arbitrary”.

“They are men of integrity and judicial competence; nobody can raise a finger against these judges on any ground. The decision of January 10, 2019 will certainly lead to humiliation and demoralisation of such judges and also of several other deserving senior judges and Chief Justices of HCs,” Mishra said. The recent trend adopted by the collegium has completely “eroded” the faith of the Bar.

...
Tags: bar council of india, sanjeev khanna, delhi high court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mukesh Ambani in top Global Thinkers list of Foreign Policy

Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani.
 

In a first, transgenders take holy dip at Kumbh Mela

Tuesday was the first time that members of India's estimated two-million-strong transgender community have been allowed to wade in the water at Kumbh Mela festival. (Photo: AFP)
 

Samsung Galaxy S10 benchmarks leaked

The new Samsung Galaxy S10 will be shown off at the MWC on February 20.
 

The future is here: Paper-thin Bluetooth needs no battery, harvests power from air

The new paper-thin Bluetooth tag could replace olden RFID technology with additional features.
 

Google to be strict on SMS/Call log policy

If developers have not submitted a permissions declaration form and their apps are removed.
 

Huawei founder denies spying for China

US President Donald Trump in August signed a bill that barred the US government from using Huawei equipment and is considering an executive order that would also ban US companies from doing so.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

All states must send list of senior police officers

The apex court noted that a plea challenging the local law of Punjab was already pending before it and “any expression of opinion of this court on the contentions raised may have the effect of pre-judging the issues arising in the writ petition...”

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh may not have their choice for Director General of Police

Supreme Court

‘Whimsical and arbitrary’: Bar Council on elevation of junior judges to SC

BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra said, 'Our delegation will go and meet the collegium to ask them to reconsider and recall this decision. If they don't do it, we'll go and sit on a dharna.' (Photo: ANI)

Kolkata professor who said ‘virgin girl is like sealed bottle’ removed

University Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das told reporters that Prof Kanak Sarkar's comment is akin to 'blackening the face of the institution and the entire teaching community'. (Photo: Facebook | Kanak Sarkar)

‘Elevation of junior judge to apex court surprising’: Ex-CJI RM Lodha

Former Chief Justice of India R M Lodha on Wednesday said that he was surprised to know that a junior judge was recommended for elevation to the Supreme Court, superseding senior judges. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham