Women who entered Sabarimala seek protection, SC to hear plea tomorrow

New Delhi: Two women who made history by becoming the first to enter the Sabarimala temple in Kerala have approached the Supreme Court seeking 24X7 security.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising listed the matter before a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices L N Rao and S K Kaul.

Bindu Ammini, 40, a law lecturer at Kerala’s Kannur University and Kanaka Durga, 39, a civil servant told the top court that their life is in danger as Durga was later allegedly assaulted by her relatives. She is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Perinthalmanna in Malappuram district.

The court will hear the case on Friday.

Despite the Supreme Court's historic ruling on September 28 last year, permitting women in the 10-50 age group, no children or young women in the 'barred' group had been able to offer prayers at the shrine following frenzied protests by devotees and right-wing outfits.

Kanaka Durga and Bindu Ammini’s entry into the temple had led to massive violence in Kerala which had led to the arrests of at least 3,000 people.