Three killed in manjuvirattu, jallikattu in Sivagangai district

Madurai: Two spectators were gored to death and 46 sustained injuries at a Siravayal manjuvirattu event held in this village in Sivagangai district on Tuesday.

The police identified the victims as Ramanathan (38) of Kazhanivasal near Karaikudi and Kasi (25) of Sevoor in Pudukottai district. The incident occurred because the villagers let loose the bulls in the open as part of the manjuvirattu tradition, but much before the inauguration of the event. Though the organisers rushed the duo to Tirupattur government hospital, they died there.

The seven out of 46 who sustained grievous injuries were treated at the hospital. In Aavarangaadu in Tiruchirappalli district, Solai Pandian was gored to death by a raging bull during jallikattu.