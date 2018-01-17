search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Pakistan examining proposal for DGMO-level talks with India

PTI
Published Jan 17, 2018, 3:21 am IST
Updated Jan 17, 2018, 3:21 am IST
In November, a telephonic conversation between the two DGMOs took place following a request by the Pakistani side.
The report comes a day after Pakistan said four of its soldiers died and five others injured in cross-border firing by Indian troops across the LoC.
 The report comes a day after Pakistan said four of its soldiers died and five others injured in cross-border firing by Indian troops across the LoC.

Islamabad: Pakistan is examining a proposal for a DGMO-level meeting with India after a gap of four years to reduce tensions along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary through fresh confidence-building measures, a media report said on Tuesday.

The report comes a day after Pakistan said four of its soldiers died and five others injured in cross-border firing by Indian troops across the LoC. The Indian Army, however, said seven Pakistani soldiers were killed in its retaliatory firing.

 

A Pakistan defence ministry official in a meeting told the Senate defence committee that a “fresh proposal of DGMOs’ (Director Generals of Military Operations) meeting is being considered,” the Dawn reported.

The official also briefed the senators about the latest trends in Indian ceasefire violations, it said.

In November, a telephonic conversation between the two DGMOs took place following a request by the Pakistani side.

According to the report, one of the confidence-building measures being considered for the planned meeting of DGMOs is “calibre reduction” of the arms being used at the LoC.     

Tags: dgmo
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) first impressions/hands-on: Glamourous affordable flagship

The Galaxy A8+ looks premium — there’s no second thought to it.
 

Mr Gay World India 2018: One needs to accept themselves as they are

Maiti who is working as a senior research fellow in the field of cancer drug discovery from a reputed institute in Kolkata, stumbled upon a modeling career after his friends pushed him towards getting into shape.
 

Expert claims first corpse frozen by cryogenics can be revived in 10 years

The firm has 160 corpses frozen at its headquarters (Photo: AP)
 

Here's how you can use stress to your advantage

Researchers discover technique that help you use stress to your advantage. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Sexuality would have crept in had Vidya played the role: Kamala Das biopic director

Manju Warrier's look in Kamala Das biopic, which was earlier offered to Vidya Balan by Kamal.
 

SA vs Ind 2nd Test, Day 4: India lose crucial wickets, post 35-3 at stumps

Cheteshwar Pujara plays a shot against South Africa on Tuesday. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Juveniles assault staff, flee from shelter home

Six juveniles, who were apprehended in various cases and lodged in ROSE observatory home, ran away on Saturday after threatening the home staff and damaging window panes. (Representational Image)

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu says sorry to common man

Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, left government officials in a shock by saying sorry to a common man, who was stuck up in a traffic jam, caused by the Chief Minister. 

Telangana: Police seize Wakf board documents

The police collected documents from the Telangana State Wakf Board to ascertain the signature of Mr M.A. Mannan Farooqui, its chief executive officer. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: 2 suicides in Banjara Hills

In one incident, Satya Singh, 35, a resident of Nandininagar in Banjara Hills, was found hanging.

Hyderabad: Student stabbed over eve-teasing

The victim being treated at a private hospital in Nacharam after he was stabbed by his classmate on Tuesday. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham