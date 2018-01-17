search on deccanchronicle.com
Loya's death case: Maharashtra government told to provide documents

Published Jan 17, 2018, 12:52 am IST
Updated Jan 17, 2018, 2:16 am IST
SC directs Maharasthra government to give all documents related to Loya’s case to the petitioners for an ‘independent probe’.
File photo of special CBI judge B H Loya. (Photo: Facebook)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Maharashtra government to give all documents given in a sealed cover pertaining to the mysterious death of CBI judge B.H. Loya to petitioners who had sought an independent probe.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Santnagouder gave this direction after senior counsel Harish Salve, appearing for Maharashtra submitted the confidential report on ‘autopsy’ and requested the court not to share the details. 

 

The bench refused to accept the submission and said that it was a matter where the petitioners should know everything. Mr Salve told the bench that documents contained certain confidential material, which cannot be shared in public, and they cannot be given to petitioners. The bench said all the documents be given to the petitioners B.R. Lone and Congress leader Tehseen Poonawalla within a week.

