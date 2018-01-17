Launch of new party, getting back two leaves symbol being dicussed: Dhinakaran

Dhinakaran further noted that vital decisions to recapture the party and its symbol from wrong people will be taken on the birth anniversary of AIADMK founder and former Tamil Nadu chief minister M G Ramachandran. (Photo: File)

Chennai: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader and newly-elected MLA, TTV Dhinakaran on Wednesday said that a new political party may be in the pipeline.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Dhinakaran said, "All options are being discussed including the launch of a new party and getting back the two leaves symbol, no decision has been taken yet.”

Dhinakaran further noted that vital decisions to recapture the party and its symbol from wrong people will be taken on the birth anniversary of AIADMK founder and former Tamil Nadu chief minister M G Ramachandran.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam distributed “biryani” to the party workers at the AIADMK party office on the 101st birth anniversary of M G Ramachandran.

Earlier on Wednesday, party workers and cadres took out a procession to the statue of M G Ramachandran and garlanded it on the occasion.

Scores of fans and supporters gathered to remember MGR on his birth anniversary.

The actor-turned-politician, MGR, founded his party AIADMK after a feud with DMK chief M Karunanidhi in 1972.

He served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu from 1977 to 1987.