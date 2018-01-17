search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Nirmala Sitharaman, in pilot's G-suit, undertakes sortie in Sukhoi 30MKI

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 17, 2018, 1:45 pm IST
Updated Jan 17, 2018, 2:23 pm IST
The country's first woman defence minister sat in the rear seat behind the pilot and was wearing the pilot’s G-suit.
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in flying G-Suit before taking off in SU 30MKI. (Photo: @DefenceMinIndia)
 Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in flying G-Suit before taking off in SU 30MKI. (Photo: @DefenceMinIndia)

Jodhpur: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday took off in the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) frontline combat jet Sukhoi 30MKI from the air base in Jodhpur.

The country's first woman defence minister sat in the rear seat behind the pilot and was wearing the pilot’s G-suit.

 

Sitharaman wore a flight overall and a G-Suit, which ensures comfort when the jet takes tight turns. She also wore a helmet with an oxygen mask.

Sitharaman became the second Indian woman leader to go on a sortie on a Sukhoi 30 fighter jet.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in flying G-Suit before taking off in SU 30MKI. (Photo: ANI)Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in flying G-Suit before taking off in SU 30MKI. (Photo: ANI)

Former President Pratibha Patil and former President Abdul Kalam had also flown on the fighter.

The sortie is likely to last for 30 minutes, defence sources said.

"She is reviewing the operational preparedness and combat capabilities," the sources said.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman sat in the rear seat behind the pilot. (Photo: ANI)Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman sat in the rear seat behind the pilot. (Photo: ANI)

As the first woman defence minister, Sitharaman has spent a lot of time travelling to Army, Air Force and Navy bases to understand their operations. A few days ago, she was onboard the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya in the Arabian sea to witness the operations of the MiG-29 fighter off the deck of the ship and other Naval exercises.

The Sukoi-30 MKI is a nuclear-capable aircraft which can penetrate deep into enemy territory.

The twin-jet fighter was developed by Russia's Sukhoi and built by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for the Indian Air Force.

(With inputs from PTI.)

Tags: defence minister, nirmala sitharaman, indian air force, sukhoi 30 mki, jodhpur air base
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jodhpur




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Man has testicle ripped off by dog while trying to save woman

Police have opened a criminal case and are investigating the owner of the dogs, a 60-year-old woman. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Watch: RGV's GST trailer featuring pornstar praised, bashed equally on social media

Screengrabs from the trailer of 'God Sex and Truth.'
 

SA vs IND, 2nd Test: 150 means nothing as we have lost series, says Virat Kohli

“150 odd means nothing now that we have lost the series. If we had won, even a 30 would have mattered more. Having not won the game, personal milestones do not matter at all. As a team, you want to win collectively," said Virat Kohli as India lost three-match Test series against South Africa. (Photo: PTI)
 

SA vs Ind 2nd Test, Day 5: Dream debut for Lungi Ngidi as hosts bag Freedom series

Debutant pacer Lungi Ngidi was the star of the 4th innings, claiming 6 wickets. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Now, bracelet to protect women from muggers by unleashing pungent smell

The wearable jewellery is more discrete than other safety items – sprays, apps and alarms. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Rich people prefer having flings or short term relationships: Study

Dangerous environments seemed to cause both men and women to choose more long-term partners. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Haryana: Man, murdered Dalit girl had gone missing with, found dead

The youth had been named as the alleged abductor in a complaint lodged by the girl's family after the teenager had gone missing last week. (Representational image)

After 8-km roadshow in Gujarat, Modi-Netanyahu visit Sabarmati Ashram

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu at Sabarmati Ashram. (Photo: ANI)

Bed of banned notes: Rs 100 cr old currency seized from Kanpur

The raid was conducted in Kanpur's Seesamau pocket. (Photo: ANI)

Impose curb on internet, social media to tackle terrorism: Bipin Rawat

The Army Chief also listed the importance of biological chemical weapons and the threat that comes with it. (Photo: ANI)

More resources can help ISRO deliver at much faster pace: Ex-chairman Kiran Kumar

According to ISRO sources, Kiran Kumar has been appointed as Vikram Sarabhai Distinguished Professor, and has taken up an advisory role. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham