search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Bed of banned notes: Rs 100 cr old currency seized from Kanpur

ANI
Published Jan 17, 2018, 11:51 am IST
Updated Jan 17, 2018, 11:54 am IST
The cash was in Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, which were demonetised by the government in November 2016.
The raid was conducted in Kanpur's Seesamau pocket. (Photo: ANI)
 The raid was conducted in Kanpur's Seesamau pocket. (Photo: ANI)

Kanpur: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday seized demonetised currency notes estimated to be worth Rs 100 crore in Kanpur.

However, the counting is on to ascertain the exact amount of money.

 

The cash was in Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, which were demonetised by the government in November 2016.

The raid was conducted in Kanpur's Seesamau pocket.

"We received information of the presence of demonetised currency worth crores at a person's residential premises in Kanpur. A raid was conducted by teams of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Income Tax (I-T) department officials. A final amount has not been ascertained as search and counting is underway. We are interrogating the people involved," AK Meena, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) said.

The police refused to disclose details about the accused involved.

An interrogation is underway by the I-T department officials.

Tags: old currency notes seized, income tax, kanpur, demonetised notes
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Man has testicle ripped off by dog while trying to save woman

Police have opened a criminal case and are investigating the owner of the dogs, a 60-year-old woman. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Watch: RGV's GST trailer featuring pornstar praised, bashed equally on social media

Screengrabs from the trailer of 'God Sex and Truth.'
 

SA vs IND, 2nd Test: 150 means nothing as we have lost series, says Virat Kohli

“150 odd means nothing now that we have lost the series. If we had won, even a 30 would have mattered more. Having not won the game, personal milestones do not matter at all. As a team, you want to win collectively," said Virat Kohli as India lost three-match Test series against South Africa. (Photo: PTI)
 

SA vs Ind 2nd Test, Day 5: Dream debut for Lungi Ngidi as hosts bag Freedom series

Debutant pacer Lungi Ngidi was the star of the 4th innings, claiming 6 wickets. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Now, bracelet to protect women from muggers by unleashing pungent smell

The wearable jewellery is more discrete than other safety items – sprays, apps and alarms. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Rich people prefer having flings or short term relationships: Study

Dangerous environments seemed to cause both men and women to choose more long-term partners. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Impose curb on internet, social media to tackle terrorism: Bipin Rawat

The Army Chief also listed the importance of biological chemical weapons and the threat that comes with it. (Photo: ANI)

More resources can help ISRO deliver at much faster pace: Ex-chairman Kiran Kumar

According to ISRO sources, Kiran Kumar has been appointed as Vikram Sarabhai Distinguished Professor, and has taken up an advisory role. (Photo: File)

ISRO releases first image captured by Cartosat-2 series satellite from space

The image shows a part of Indore with the Holkar Cricket Stadium in the centre. (Photo: ISRO)

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev says he does not support FDI in retail

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev Ramdev also defended Patanjali's move to form partnership with US-based online retail major Amazon and PayTm, which is backed by Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba. (Photo: File)

Knee-jerk reaction: BJP's defence to Shivraj Singh ‘slapping’ security guard

In the video, an agitated Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is seen hitting the man with his hand while walking, surrounded by people. (Photo: PTI | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham