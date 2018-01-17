search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Asaduddin Owaisi corners BJP on sops to Hindu pilgrims, temples, priests

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 17, 2018, 1:46 am IST
Updated Jan 17, 2018, 2:24 am IST
The MP also highlighted how Rajasthan’s BJP government had allocated Rs 38.91 crore in 2017-18 for Devasthan department.
Asaduddin Owaisi
 Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: Reacting to the Union government decision to do away with the Haj subsidy, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi asked the Union government if it was also planning to do away with appeasement of the Hindu community by way of withdrawing grants to temples, pilgrimages and priests’ salaries.  

Mr Owaisi said, “BJP and RSS had called Haj subsidy appeasement, vote bank politics. My Questions to BJP is will you bring a Bill to remove Article 290a of the Constitution. Will BJP tell Yogi (UP CM Yogi Adityanath) to stop Rs 800 crore for pilgrimage to Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura?”

 

He wanted to know why Haryana government gave Rs 1 crore to Dera Sacha Sauda. “Was it for electoral appeasement? Why did Modi government give a grant of Rs 100 crore to MP for Simhastha Maha Kumbh. Was this not appeasement?” he said.

The MP said that he had been demanding the removal of Haj subsidy since 2006 while also advocating that the money be used for education and upliftment of Muslim girls.

He added that the subsidy this year was Rs 200 crore, which would have been phased out by 2022 as per the Supreme Court order. The MP also highlighted how Rajasthan’s BJP government had allocated Rs 38.91 crore in 2017-18 for Devasthan department. 

Tags: aimim president asaduddin owaisi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) first impressions/hands-on: Glamourous affordable flagship

The Galaxy A8+ looks premium — there’s no second thought to it.
 

Mr Gay World India 2018: One needs to accept themselves as they are

Maiti who is working as a senior research fellow in the field of cancer drug discovery from a reputed institute in Kolkata, stumbled upon a modeling career after his friends pushed him towards getting into shape.
 

Expert claims first corpse frozen by cryogenics can be revived in 10 years

The firm has 160 corpses frozen at its headquarters (Photo: AP)
 

Here's how you can use stress to your advantage

Researchers discover technique that help you use stress to your advantage. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Sexuality would have crept in had Vidya played the role: Kamala Das biopic director

Manju Warrier's look in Kamala Das biopic, which was earlier offered to Vidya Balan by Kamal.
 

SA vs Ind 2nd Test, Day 4: India lose crucial wickets, post 35-3 at stumps

Cheteshwar Pujara plays a shot against South Africa on Tuesday. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu says sorry to common man

Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, left government officials in a shock by saying sorry to a common man, who was stuck up in a traffic jam, caused by the Chief Minister. 

Telangana: Police seize Wakf board documents

The police collected documents from the Telangana State Wakf Board to ascertain the signature of Mr M.A. Mannan Farooqui, its chief executive officer. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: 2 suicides in Banjara Hills

In one incident, Satya Singh, 35, a resident of Nandininagar in Banjara Hills, was found hanging.

Hyderabad: Student stabbed over eve-teasing

The victim being treated at a private hospital in Nacharam after he was stabbed by his classmate on Tuesday. (Photo: DC)

Boy drowns to death while chasing kite in Hyderabad

According to the police, the victim is a Class VI at the Minority Welfare Residential School at Aghapura. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham