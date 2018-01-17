search on deccanchronicle.com
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu says sorry to common man

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 17, 2018, 2:19 am IST
Updated Jan 17, 2018, 4:23 am IST
The Chief Minister was collecting grievances from the public at Naravaripalle in Chittoor district.
TIRUPATI: Mr N. Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, left government officials in a shock by saying sorry to a common man, who was stuck up in a traffic jam, caused by the Chief Minister. 

The Chief Minister was collecting grievances from the public at Naravaripalle in Chittoor district. The police blocked the traffic for more than an hour. An unknown passenger started shouting at the police for blocking the road. Noticing this, the Chief Minister said, “Sorry, on behalf of the officials.” 

 

The officials were inspired by the polite behaviour of the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister has been collecting grievances from the public since last three days. On Monday, Chandrababu Naidu celebrated Sankranti along with his family at his place. The Chief Minister also visited local temples.

Tags: chandrababu naidu, sankranti
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




