After Prakash Raj's speech, K'taka BJP workers sprinkle 'gau-mutra' on stage

Sirsi (Karnataka): Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha sprinkled "divine" cow urine on a stage where actor Prakash Raj delivered a speech at an event in Sirsi.

Prakash Raj, who was invited to a programme titled "Our Constitution, Our Pride" organised over the weekend reportedly criticised Uttara Kannada MP and Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde while delivering a speech at the event.

The criticism did not please members of the BJP's youth faction, who, on the day of Sankranti, decided to sprinkle cow urine over the entire area to "cleanse and purify" the venue.

Details of the incident were also expressed by the actor on Twitter.

"BJP workers are cleaning and purifying the stage from where I spoke in Sirsi town by sprinkling cow urine (divine gaumutra). Will you continue this cleaning and purification service whereever I go?" he tweeted.

BJP workers cleaning and purifying the stage ..from where I spoke in Sirsi town ...by sprinkling cow urine (divine gomoothra)...🤭🤭🤭...will you continue this cleaning and purification service where ever I go..... #justasking pic.twitter.com/zG1hKF8P4r — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) January 16, 2018

Known as a critique of the government, Prakash Raj has been vocal about his political stance in many instances and has locked horns with various political parties on the same.

Most recently, Raj was in the news for his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the gruesome murder of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh, and said this silence was "worrying."