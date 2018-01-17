search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Aadhaar will kill civil rights of citizens, says petition in Supreme Court

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 17, 2018, 4:56 pm IST
Updated Jan 17, 2018, 5:09 pm IST
The petitioners said that the Aadhaar data base 'tends to terrorise citizens with the country becoming a totalitarian regime.'
The SC has also received petitions regarding the linkage of this 12-digit number with mobile phones, bank accounts and with other services, the last date for which was extended to March 31, 2018. (Photo: File)
 The SC has also received petitions regarding the linkage of this 12-digit number with mobile phones, bank accounts and with other services, the last date for which was extended to March 31, 2018. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The verdict was given by a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court. The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra, and consisting four other judges Justices AM Khanwilkar, Adarsh Kumar Sikri, DY Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan, were hearing the petitions challenging the validity of Aadhaar contending that it violates an individual’s fundamental right to privacy. 

Senior Supreme Court lawyer, Shyam Divan, appearing for petitioners, told the five-judge Constitution bench that Aadhaar may cause death of citizens’ civil rights. “A people’s Constitution is being sought to be converted into a State’s Constitution,” Divan told the apex court.

 

In August, 2017, a nine-judge bench of SC had held that Right to Privacy was a Fundamental Right under the Constitution. Several petitioners challenging the validity of Aadhaar had also claimed it violated privacy rights.

The issue regarding the validity of Aadhaar and possible leakage of data has surfaced time and again since the inception of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) number. Besides, a recent report in The Tribune had exposed the fact that the Aadhaar database could be essentially bought on the internet only for Rs 500. UIDAI then filed an FIR against Tribune reporter Rachna Khaira for her report that unknown agents had provided her access to Aadhaar’s demographic database for Rs 500.

The Supreme Court has also received petitions regarding the linkage of this 12-digit number with mobile phones, bank accounts and with other services, the last date for which was extended to March 31, 2018.

The petitioners told the five-judge Constitution bench in the Supreme Court on Wednesday that the Aadhaar data base "tends to terrorise citizens with the country becoming a totalitarian regime" as there is "no free consent in furnishing biometric information for Aadhaar."

The petitioners also said that Aadhaar is transforming the country into a "surveillance state."

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Shyam Divan, appearing for the petitioners, said that Aadhaar will cause the death of civil rights of the citizens and transform a people's Constitution into a State's Constitution."

Former UIDAI chairman Nandan Nilekani, however, again defended the system, saying that India's achievement with the Aadhaar is in itself a revolution.

"We must remember, however, that systems are not born through Immaculate conception, they get there through constant improvements," he tweeted.

"Aadhaar does not exclude or compromise privacy. It is an assertion of individual identity vis-à-vis the state. We’re all in this together to achieve opportunity, development and empowerment of our billion people!" Nilekani added.

Tags: aadhaar, supreme court, aadhaar hearing, cji
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Man has testicle ripped off by dog while trying to save woman

Police have opened a criminal case and are investigating the owner of the dogs, a 60-year-old woman. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Watch: RGV's GST trailer featuring pornstar praised, bashed equally on social media

Screengrabs from the trailer of 'God Sex and Truth.'
 

SA vs IND, 2nd Test: 150 means nothing as we have lost series, says Virat Kohli

“150 odd means nothing now that we have lost the series. If we had won, even a 30 would have mattered more. Having not won the game, personal milestones do not matter at all. As a team, you want to win collectively," said Virat Kohli as India lost three-match Test series against South Africa. (Photo: PTI)
 

SA vs Ind 2nd Test, Day 5: Dream debut for Lungi Ngidi as hosts bag Freedom series

Debutant pacer Lungi Ngidi was the star of the 4th innings, claiming 6 wickets. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Now, bracelet to protect women from muggers by unleashing pungent smell

The wearable jewellery is more discrete than other safety items – sprays, apps and alarms. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Rich people prefer having flings or short term relationships: Study

Dangerous environments seemed to cause both men and women to choose more long-term partners. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Launch of new party, getting back two leaves symbol being dicussed: Dhinakaran

Dhinakaran further noted that vital decisions to recapture the party and its symbol from wrong people will be taken on the birth anniversary of AIADMK founder and former Tamil Nadu chief minister M G Ramachandran. (Photo: File)

Review decision of scrapping Haj subsidy: Palanisamy to Centre

Naqvi also said the Saudi government has in principle agreed to allow Haj journey from India by ships and officials of the two countries will sit together to finalise the modalities. (Photo: AP/File)

Unlike Cong, BJP rule makes Togadia feel unsafe, insecure: Hardik Patel

Patidar leader Hardik Patel on Wednesday expressed his concerns over the Vishwa Hindu Parishad international working president Pravin Togadia's safety in the Bharatiya Janata Party's rule. (Photo: PTI)

West Bengal to see Rs 4,300 cr investment in logistics by 2020, predicts JLL India

The report highlights that state is strategically placed to take advantage of the ongoing national projects and development into a hub for warehousing and logistics for the country as well as the ASEAN region. (Photo: bengalglobalsummit.com)

After Prakash Raj's speech, K'taka BJP workers sprinkle 'gau-mutra' on stage

Most recently, Prakash Raj was in the news for his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the gruesome murder of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh, and said this silence was 'worrying.' (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham