India succesfully carries out Agni-5 night trials

New Delhi: India on Thursday successfully carried out night trials of its longest range surface to surface nuclear capable intercontinental ballistic missile, Agni-5 which can strike a target at a range of upto 5,000 kilometres with very high degree of accuracy.

The Agni-5 missile test has been carried out amidst ongoing tensions with China and would bring many Chinese cities within its range.

"The test was carried out to validate new technologies and equipment on the missile which is now lighter than before. The trial has proved the capability to enhance the range of the Agni-5 missile, if required," sources said.

The last Agni-V test was conducted last year in October. Thursday’s test was carried out at 5.30 pm from the A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast in the bay of Bengal

The Agni-5 missile uses a three-stage solid fuel engine.

The defence ministry said the successful test of the Agni-5 was in line with India’s stated policy to have credible minimum deterrence that underpins its commitment to no first use.

Unlike the other Agni missiles, the Agni-V is designed to be stored in and launched from mobile canister system, which reduces the time required to place the missiles on alert in a crisis.

Only a handful of countries around the world have the capability to test missiles with a range of up to 5,000 kilometres.