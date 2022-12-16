  
Nation Current Affairs 16 Dec 2022 India succesfully ca ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India succesfully carries out Agni-5 night trials

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 16, 2022, 9:48 am IST
Updated Dec 16, 2022, 9:48 am IST
India on Thursday successfully carried out night trials of its longest range surface to surface nuclear capable intercontinental ballistic missile, Agni-5 (PTI file image)
 India on Thursday successfully carried out night trials of its longest range surface to surface nuclear capable intercontinental ballistic missile, Agni-5 (PTI file image)

New Delhi: India on Thursday successfully carried out night trials of its longest range surface to surface nuclear capable intercontinental ballistic missile, Agni-5 which can strike a target at a range of upto 5,000 kilometres with very high degree of accuracy.

The Agni-5 missile test has been carried out amidst ongoing tensions with China and would bring many Chinese cities within its range.

"The test was carried out to validate new technologies and equipment on the missile which is now lighter than before. The trial has proved the capability to enhance the range of the Agni-5 missile, if required," sources said.

The last Agni-V test was conducted last year in October. Thursday’s test was carried out at 5.30 pm from the A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast in the bay of Bengal

The Agni-5 missile uses a three-stage solid fuel engine.

The defence ministry said the successful test of the Agni-5 was in line with India’s stated policy to have credible minimum deterrence that underpins its commitment to no first use.

Unlike the other Agni missiles, the Agni-V is designed to be stored in and launched from mobile canister system, which reduces the time required to place the missiles on alert in a crisis.

Only a handful of countries around the world have the capability to test missiles with a range of up to 5,000 kilometres.

...
Tags: newdelhi, agni 5 test, defense ministry, target range upto 5000km, chinese cities within its range
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Gandhi, Venugopal, former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and other senior leaders of the party began the morning leg of the yatra from the Meena High Court in Dausa. (Twitter/@INCIndia)

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra to mark Day-100 with Jaipur concert

Social welfare minister Merugu Nagarjuna announced that CID of AP will file criminal cases against vehicle dealers who have taken advances from AP Scheduled Castes’ Corporation but have not delivered vehicles. (Twitter)

AP CID to probe ₹46 crore cheating in SC corporation

The Governor examines one of the projects — the Internet of Things (IoT) based military assistance and surveillance system. — By Arrangement

36 Army Officers graduate from MCEME

Telangana High Court. (DC Photo)

HC dismisses bail petition in honour killing case



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTTs for the week ending December 16

Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Sanon’s seven-year-old movie, ‘Dohchay’, will start streaming on Netflix this Friday.
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India, China see frequent face-offs along the border

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Command, Lt Gen MM Naravane, arrives to review the security situation and operational preparedness and interect with troops in the border areas of Arunachal Pradesh, in Tawang in April 2019. (PTI file photo)

Opposition pushes government over Tawang clash debate

The Rajya Sabha also witnessed an uproar after the Chair disallowed adjournment notices on several issues. (Sansad TV/PTI Photo)

'Jo piyega woh marega': Bihar CM after hooch tragedy toll rises

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar stood his ground maintaining that prohibition was not his personal wish but a response to the cries of the women of the state. (Photo: PTI)

Bhupendra Patel to take oath as Gujarat CM; PM Modi to attend

Gujarat Chief Minister-designate Bhupendra Patel during a meeting of newly-elected BJP MLAs, at BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Gujarat BJP President CR Paatil and senior party leader BS Yediyurappa are also seen. (PTI Photo)

KCR, 2000 leaders in 'Chalo Delhi' mode to perform special yagam

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao reached Delhi to participate in the two-day Rajashyamala Yagam (Twitter/@trspartyonline)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->