Nation Current Affairs 16 Dec 2020 Stop holding paralle ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Stop holding parallel talks with other farmer bodies: Protesting unions to govt

PTI
Published Dec 16, 2020, 1:55 pm IST
Updated Dec 16, 2020, 1:55 pm IST
On Tuesday, the leaders of agitating farmers asserted they will make the Centre repeal the three new agri laws in a hardening of their stand
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar speaks to farmers from Uttarakhand on the Centre's farm reform laws, in New Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (PTI)
 Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar speaks to farmers from Uttarakhand on the Centre's farm reform laws, in New Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (PTI)

New Delhi: An umbrella body of 40 farmer unions protesting against the new agri laws wrote to the Centre on Wednesday, asking it to stop holding "parallel talks" with other farmer bodies over the contentious legislations.

The letter by 'Sanyukt Kisan Morcha', which represents farmer bodies mostly from Punjab, comes against the backdrop of the government holding talks with several farmers organisations from different states who the Centre claimed have extended their support to the new agriculture laws.

 

In a letter to Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Joint Secretary Vivek Aggarwal, the Morcha said the Centre should also stop "defaming" the ongoing protests being held at several Delhi border points against the three farm laws.

"We want the government to stop defaming farmers' agitation and holding parallel talks with other farmers' organisations," said Darshan Pal, a member of the 'Sankyukt Kisan Morcha', in his letter written in Hindi.

In his letter, Pal has also recorded in writing the farmer unions' decision to reject a recent government proposal of amendments in the new laws.

 

"In reference to the proposal (dated December 9) and your (Agarwal) letter, we want to inform the government that farmer organisations held a joint meeting to discuss the proposal on the same day and rejected it," he said.

"We had already made our stand clear in previous talks (with the government) that's why we did not send a written reply earlier," Pal said.

Representatives of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Kisan) from Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and submitted a memorandum with suggestions on the laws and the Minimum Support Price.

 

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Kisan) has also decided to end for now its protest, which it was holding at district levels in Uttar Pradesh.

They have not been part of the 40 farmers' groups that have been protesting on various borders of the national capital, and they had also attended the recent rounds of talks with the Centre without any breakthrough.

According to an agriculture ministry statement Tuesday, Tomar thanked the BKU (Kisan) leaders for coming out in support of the laws and said these legislations have been welcomed in various states across the country.

 

Earlier this week, a delegation of over 100 farmers from Uttarakhand had also met Tomar.

On Tuesday, the leaders of agitating farmers asserted they will make the Centre repeal the three new agri laws in a hardening of their stand.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

 

...
Tags: indian farmers protest, sanyukt kisan morcha, bharatiya kisan union (kisan), narendra singh tomar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

The 44-year-old journalist who was working with an online portal, died after a mini lorry hit his scooter from behind resulting in fatal injuries. (Representational Image)

High-level probe ordered into Kerala journalist’s death

A man wearing mask walks past a mural. (PTI)

Masks, distances still away from people in public

Voters stand in queues to cast their votes during the second phase of the local body elections, in Ernakulam District of Kerala on December 10, 2020. (PTI)

Local body polls: Counting of votes in Kerala today



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

No Parliament Winter Session due to COVID-19

The Winter Session of Parliament that usually begins in the last week of November won’t take place this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (PTI)

Local body polls: Counting of votes in Kerala today

Voters stand in queues to cast their votes during the second phase of the local body elections, in Ernakulam District of Kerala on December 10, 2020. (PTI)

Kerala local body polls: Heavy voter turnout in third and final phase

Polling officials carry election materials at a distribution centre ahead of the third phase of Kerala local body elections in Kozhikode (PTI)

Farmers 'apologise' to people with 'folded hands' for road blockade, inconvenience

Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal (C) with Hard Cheema Vadhesh and Sonia Mann performs during their visit to Ghazipur border to support farmers protesting against Centre's farm reform laws, in Ghaziabad, Sunday, Dec.13 2020. (PTI)

Government schools: Disaster waiting to reopen with Covid around

The situation on the ground doesn’t seem ideal in most of these schools, devoid of rudimentary amenities to prevent the spread of Covid. (Representational Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham