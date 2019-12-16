Nation Current Affairs 16 Dec 2019 'Unfortunate, d ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Unfortunate, deeply distressing': PM on Citizenship Act clashes across India

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Dec 16, 2019, 2:13 pm IST
Updated Dec 16, 2019, 2:21 pm IST
PM Modi also appealed the citizens to stay away from any sort of rumour mongering and falsehoods.
(Photo: File)
 (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A day after Jamia Millia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim university protests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday tweeted: “Violent protests on the Citizenship Amendment Act were unfortunate and deeply distressing.”

“Debate, discussion and dissent are essential parts of democracy but, never has damage to public property and disturbance of normal life been a part of our ethos,” he said.

He said the need of the hour was for all of us to work together for the development of India and the empowerment of every Indian, especially the poor, downtrodden and marginalised. He also said that we cannot allow groups with vested interest to divide us and create disturbance.

“I want to unequivocally assure my fellow Indians that CAA does not affect any citizen of India of any religion. No Indian has anything to worry regarding this Act. This Act is only for those who've faced years of persecution outside and have no other place to go except India,” he added.

Amended citizenship law illustrates India's centuries-old culture of acceptance, harmony, compassion and brotherhood, said PM Modi. He also appealed the citizens to stay away from any sort of rumour mongering and falsehoods.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

 

...
Tags: citizenship act protests, narendra modi, jamia millia islamia university, delhi protests, delhi police
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Sengar, a four-time BJP MLA from UP's Bangermau, was expelled from the BJP in August 2019. (Photo: File)

Former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar convicted in Unnao rape case

On Sunday evening, Ranjit Savarkar reminded Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena, of his past remarks that those who insult VD Savarkar should be thrashed at a public square. (Photo: ANI)

Savarkar's grandson asks Uddhav Thackeray to thrash Rahul Gandhi

(Photo: ANI)

Whatever happened was unfortunate, will demand inquiry, says Jamia's V-C

(Photo: ANI)

Whatever happened was unfortunate, will demand inquiry, says Jamia's V-C



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Can't be honest about someone's work in industry, they don't take it well: Kareena

Kareena Kapoor Khan.
 

Thunberg, Swedish teen climate activist, named TIME magazine's 'Person of the Year'

"We can't just continue living as if there was no tomorrow, because there is a tomorrow. That is all we are saying," Thunberg told the magazine. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

As part of sweeping reforms, Saudi ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants

Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to maintain entrances segregated by sex, the authorities said on Sunday, further eroding some of the world’s strictest social rules as sweeping reforms take hold. (Photo: File)
 

PM Modi's tweet on LS elections 2019 bags India's 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

PM Modi’s “sab ka saath, sabka vikas” tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India. (Photo: File)
 

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy, becomes Canada athlete of year

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S Open triumph. (Photo:Twitter)
 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Whatever happened was unfortunate, will demand inquiry, says Jamia's V-C

(Photo: ANI)

Whatever happened was unfortunate, will demand inquiry, says Jamia's V-C

(Photo: ANI)

Prevailing situation 'volatile', created by BJP-RSS, says Kerala CM Vijayan

After Jamia, protest erupts at Nadwa College in Lucknow against CAA

Mamata leads protest rally, vows not to allow NRC, citizenship law in Bengal

She requested people to join the movement in a peaceful manner within the ambit of the law. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham