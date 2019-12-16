Nation Current Affairs 16 Dec 2019 Priyanka protests at ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Priyanka protests at India Gate against police crackdown on Delhi students

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 16, 2019, 4:40 pm IST
Updated Dec 16, 2019, 5:08 pm IST
Other Congress leaders sat on a symbolic protest.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra & other Congress leaders sit on a symbolic protest near India Gate over police action during students' protests in Jamia Milia Islamia (Delhi) & Aligarh Muslim University. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Priyanka Gandhi Vadra & other Congress leaders sit on a symbolic protest near India Gate over police action during students' protests in Jamia Milia Islamia (Delhi) & Aligarh Muslim University. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday lead a Congress protest at India Gate against police crackdown on Delhi students which took place on Sunday during students' protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act in Jamia Milia Islamia in the national capital and the Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh.

Priyanka along with other Congress leaders KC Venugopal, AK Antony, PL Punia, Ahmed Patel, & other Congress leaders sat on a symbolic protest at the India Gate.

 

The protest, which started at 4 pm under her leadership, will continue for the next two hours. Sitting on the protest along with a slew of other Congress leaders, Priyanka was holding a placard, which reads: "Stop attacks on young students."

"This is a government that has attacked the rights of youths and students of the country. That is why Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other senior Congress leaders have decided to sit on a symbolic protest at the India Gate from 4 pm for the next 2 hours," said Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Earlier in the day, the Congress general secretary blamed the ruling-BJP government for the violence that erupted in Jamia University last night, alleging that the government has attacked the Constitution and the students.

"The government has attacked the Constitution and the students. They attacked students after entering the university," Vadra told reporters here.

"We will fight for the Constitution. We will fight against this government," she added.

On Sunday, several students and cops sustained injuries in a protest in Jamia Nagar area.

The protesters had set the DTC buses on fire near Bharat Nagar area on Sunday after demonstrations turned violent. Protestors also vandalised a fire tender that was sent to douse the fire, injuring two firemen inside the vehicle.

Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa had said that a section of the mob had turned violent and started pelting stones on the police and at houses due to which police were forced to resort to baton charge and firing tear gas shells.

Following the incident, opposition parties hit out at the Central government for passing the citizenship law without thinking about its consequences.
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said that "real culprit" is the Central government that passed the 'unpopular' Bill in Parliament without thinking about its consequences.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed from Parliament earlier this week and became an Act with President Ram Nath Kovind giving his assent to it on November 12.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: delhi protests, congress, priyanka gandhi vadra
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Sengar, a four-time BJP MLA from UP's Bangermau, was expelled from the BJP in August 2019. (Photo: File)

Former BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar convicted in rape and kidnap of Unnao teenager

On Sunday evening, Ranjit Savarkar reminded Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena, of his past remarks that those who insult VD Savarkar should be thrashed at a public square. (Photo: ANI)

Savarkar's grandson asks Uddhav Thackeray to thrash Rahul Gandhi

(Photo: File)

'Unfortunate, deeply distressing': PM on Citizenship Act clashes across India

(Photo: ANI)

Whatever happened was unfortunate, will demand inquiry, says Jamia's V-C



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Can't be honest about someone's work in industry, they don't take it well: Kareena

Kareena Kapoor Khan.
 

Thunberg, Swedish teen climate activist, named TIME magazine's 'Person of the Year'

"We can't just continue living as if there was no tomorrow, because there is a tomorrow. That is all we are saying," Thunberg told the magazine. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

As part of sweeping reforms, Saudi ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants

Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to maintain entrances segregated by sex, the authorities said on Sunday, further eroding some of the world’s strictest social rules as sweeping reforms take hold. (Photo: File)
 

PM Modi's tweet on LS elections 2019 bags India's 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

PM Modi’s “sab ka saath, sabka vikas” tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India. (Photo: File)
 

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy, becomes Canada athlete of year

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S Open triumph. (Photo:Twitter)
 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Former BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar convicted in rape and kidnap of Unnao teenager

Sengar, a four-time BJP MLA from UP's Bangermau, was expelled from the BJP in August 2019. (Photo: File)

Savarkar's grandson asks Uddhav Thackeray to thrash Rahul Gandhi

On Sunday evening, Ranjit Savarkar reminded Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena, of his past remarks that those who insult VD Savarkar should be thrashed at a public square. (Photo: ANI)

Whatever happened was unfortunate, will demand inquiry, says Jamia's V-C

(Photo: ANI)

Prevailing situation 'volatile', created by BJP-RSS, says Kerala CM Vijayan

After Jamia, protest erupts at Nadwa College in Lucknow against CAA
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham