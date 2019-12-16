Nation Current Affairs 16 Dec 2019 Prevailing situation ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Prevailing situation 'volatile', created by BJP-RSS, says Kerala CM Vijayan

ANI
Published Dec 16, 2019, 12:43 pm IST
Updated Dec 16, 2019, 12:43 pm IST
'They are trying to implement their agenda. The volatile situation prevailing in the country,' said Vijayan.
"India is a secular country that has space for people from every religion. The passing of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is inviting widespread protests across the country. We are sending out the message that Kerala is together in our fight against CAA," he added. (Photo: ANI)
 "India is a secular country that has space for people from every religion. The passing of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is inviting widespread protests across the country. We are sending out the message that Kerala is together in our fight against CAA," he added. (Photo: ANI)

Thiruvananthapuram: At times when several non-BJP ruled states are up-in-ante against the Centre over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, in Kerala both the ruling dispensation and Opposition are on the same dais as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and LoP Ramesh Chennithala held a joint protest against the amended Act here in Assembly on Monday.

Chief Minister Vijayan said that the prevailing situation was "volatile" and was created by BJP-RSS combine.

 

"The present situation is created by BJP RSS combine. They are trying to implement their agenda. The volatile situation prevailing in the country," said Vijayan.

"India is a secular country that has space for people from every religion. The passing of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is inviting widespread protests across the country. We are sending out the message that Kerala is together in our fight against CAA," he added.

"Muslims are being kept away in CAA. Afghanistan is included but neighbours Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan are avoided. This cannot be accepted. It is against the Constitution to divide people on religious line.CAA is anti-democratic," he said.

"Idea of India is created by its people. The Indian culture is all-inclusive that has accepted the diversity and included people from all religions. Modern India has been built as a result of many struggles. India has always upheld its values. When these values erode, it will affect the country. We won't accept any decision that tends to destroy the ethos inscribed in the Constitution,” he added.

Several non-BJP ruled states are averse to implementation of Citizenship (Amendment) Act that seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed from Parliament earlier this week and became an Act with President Ram Nath Kovind giving his assent on November 12.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

 

...
Tags: citizenship act protests, pinarayi vijayan, ramesh chennithal, bjp
Location: India, Kerala


Latest From Nation

(Photo: ANI)

Whatever happened was unfortunate, will demand inquiry, says Jamia's V-C

(Photo: ANI)

Whatever happened was unfortunate, will demand inquiry, says Jamia's V-C

Thackeray will keep the departments not allocated to any minister. (Photo: File)

Shiv Sena says old guards not ready to pave way for young leaders

After Jamia, protest erupts at Nadwa College in Lucknow against CAA



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Can't be honest about someone's work in industry, they don't take it well: Kareena

Kareena Kapoor Khan.
 

Thunberg, Swedish teen climate activist, named TIME magazine's 'Person of the Year'

"We can't just continue living as if there was no tomorrow, because there is a tomorrow. That is all we are saying," Thunberg told the magazine. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

As part of sweeping reforms, Saudi ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants

Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to maintain entrances segregated by sex, the authorities said on Sunday, further eroding some of the world’s strictest social rules as sweeping reforms take hold. (Photo: File)
 

PM Modi's tweet on LS elections 2019 bags India's 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

PM Modi’s “sab ka saath, sabka vikas” tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India. (Photo: File)
 

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy, becomes Canada athlete of year

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S Open triumph. (Photo:Twitter)
 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

After Jamia, protest erupts at Nadwa College in Lucknow against CAA

Mamata Banerjee to hold mega rally in Kolkata to protest against CAA, NRC

She requested people to join the movement in a peaceful manner within the ambit of the law. (Photo: File)

Delhi court to deliver verdict in Unnao rape case against Kuldeep Sengar today

Sengar, a four-time BJP MLA from UP's Bangermau, was expelled from the party in August, 2019. (Photo: File)

'Let rioting stop': SC hearing tomorrow on crackdown on Jamia, AMU students

(Photo: File)

Evacuating Aligarh University today, sending students home: UP top cop

Singh said around 15 students have been arrested and the police would identify and act against everyone who indulged in violence. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham