Nation Current Affairs 16 Dec 2019 'Over my dead b ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Over my dead body': Mamata dares Centre to impose CAA and NRC in WB

PTI
Published Dec 16, 2019, 9:11 pm IST
Updated Dec 16, 2019, 9:19 pm IST
The WB CM also wrote to Guv Dhankhaar, asking him to cooperate to maintain peace in the state.
'As long as I am alive, I will never implement the citizenship law or NRC in the state. You can very well dismiss my government or put me behind bars but I will never implement this black law. We will continue to protest democratically till this law is scrapped. If they want to implement it in Bengal they will have to do it over my dead body,' Banerjee said. (Photo: File | PTI)
 'As long as I am alive, I will never implement the citizenship law or NRC in the state. You can very well dismiss my government or put me behind bars but I will never implement this black law. We will continue to protest democratically till this law is scrapped. If they want to implement it in Bengal they will have to do it over my dead body,' Banerjee said. (Photo: File | PTI)

Kolkata: Daring the Centre to dismiss her government, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee vowed on Monday to not implement the citizenship law and the proposed NRC, which she said can only be enforced in West Bengal over her dead body.

Banerjee, who led a mega rally in the heart of the city, alleged that a few people were paid by the BJP to perpetrate violence in the state, even as she blamed some powers from outside West Bengal "acting as friends" of the Muslim community for vandalism and arson.

 

The TMC supremo, who led the rally from Red Road to Jorasanko Thakur Bari, the ancestral house of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in north Kolkata, was joined by thousands of supporters with placards like "No CAA" and "No NRC"

"There are some forces from outside the state, who are acting as friends of minorities and have indulged in this violence. These forces are stooges of the BJP, don't fall into their trap," Banerjee said in an apparent reference to Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM with whom she got into a war of words recently.

"As long as I am alive, I will never implement the citizenship law or NRC in the state. You can very well dismiss my government or put me behind bars but I will never implement this black law. We will continue to protest democratically till this law is scrapped. If they want to implement it in Bengal they will have to do it over my dead body," she said.

If the BJP thinks it can 'bulldoze' everybody to implement the law, then they are wrong, she asserted.

"No one will be ousted from the state. We believe in coexistence of all religions, caste and creed," Banerjee said as she read out an 'oath' for her party workers at the beginning of the rally near a statue of BR Ambedkar in Red Road.

She urged agitators to not indulge in vandalism and arson, and said it will only undermine the very motive of the protest.

"If you indulge in violence, you cause lot of inconvenience to the common people. Those who support your cause gets angry, and you would lose their support," she said.

She further alleged that railway services have been suspended in most parts of the state by the Centre "just because few trains have been set on fire".

The chief minister also condemned the police action on students at Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi and said it should not have happened.

Slamming the BJP, Banerjee said the party should take care of the states it rules in Northeast before "lecturing others" on law and order.

"The centre had asked me whether I need central forces to control the situation. I have told them that I have full faith on my state police. The BJP is busy lecturing others but it should first take care of law and order situation in states where they are in power," she said.

Banerjee also urged people of the state to send "lakhs of letters" to President Ram Nath Kovind, opposing the amended Citizenship Act and the NRC and, if needed, use "own blood instead of ink" to write them.

Banerjee, who has been at the forefront in opposing the NRC and the citizenship law, is leading mega rallies crisscrossing the city and neighbouring Howrah in protest against the law for three consecutive days, beginning with the Red Road-Jorasanko rally.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar dubbed the rallies as "unconstitutional and inflammatory act" and urged the chief minister to devote time to "retrieve the grim situation".

Reacting on his behaviour Banerjee in the evening wrote to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar saying it the governor's obligation to support the state government to maintain peace and not aggravate the situation through his provocations.

Banerjee expressed her sadness over his taking to the Twitter frequently to criticise of her government and urged the governor to cooperate with it to maintain peace in the state.

"I am really sorry to see your frequent tweets and press briefings criticising the state government and also involving the senior officers of the state," Banerjee wrote to Dhankhar.

Dhankhar asked Banerjee over the micro blogging site during the day to personally update him on Tuesday about the current situation in the state in view of the violence over the amended Citizenship Act.

He has been at loggerheads with the TMC government in the state soon after taking up office in July end over a number of issues and had taken to expressing his views a number of times over Twitter.

The governor had on Monday also expressed his displeasure on Twitter at the state's chief secretary and the director general of police's failure to turn up despite his summons to them to brief him on the prevailing unrest in parts of the state. He had described their absence as "unfortunate and unexpected".

Banerjee in her letter said "You (Dhankhar) would no doubt appreciate that the prime focus of the state administration at present is to maintain peaceful situation as against what is going (on) throughout the country".

"The (governor's) constitutional obligation in my view is to support the state government machinery to maintain peace and harmony rather than aggrevating the situation by provoking elements who may attempt to disturb the order and tranquility," she said.

"Please cooperate to maintain peace," Banerjee added. Dhankar took to the Twitter yet agains to give his reply.

He tweeted, "My response to the letter of the chief minister has been sent. Looking forward to meeting her tomorrow. Urged her to work in tandem and togetherness in public interest and engage in soul searching".

Dhankhar had summoned the two top officials of the state on Sunday. Top sources in the state administration said the chief secretary and the DGP would brief the governor at an "appropriate time".

Violent protests over the amended Citizenship Act continued to rock parts of West Bengal for the third consecutive day.

Several incidents of vandalism and arson were reported from different districts.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: mamata banerjee, nrc, caa, dhankhaar, arson
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Latest From Nation

Amid protests over citizenship law, West Bengal stays work on NPR

The 'landmark' decision was inked during the fourth India-Nepal coordination meeting held between Indian border guarding force SSB and its Nepalese counterpart APF at Pokhara, Nepal during November 20-22. (Photo: File)

Nepal to help India in checking 'third country' suspects, terror operatives

The Maratha strongman, born on December 12, 1940 in Baramati in Pune district, is widely respected for his political acumen by leaders cutting across party lines. (Photo: File | AP)

NCP workers seek Bharat Ratna for Pawar, start campaign

'Not long ago, the Supreme Court gave its ruling on Ayodhya, there was a demand of Indians from all over the world for 100 years that a grand Ram temple should be built at Ram Janmabhoomi,' he said. (Photo: File)

'Sky-touching temple in Ayodhya to come up within 4 months': Amit Shah



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Can't be honest about someone's work in industry, they don't take it well: Kareena

Kareena Kapoor Khan.
 

Thunberg, Swedish teen climate activist, named TIME magazine's 'Person of the Year'

"We can't just continue living as if there was no tomorrow, because there is a tomorrow. That is all we are saying," Thunberg told the magazine. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

As part of sweeping reforms, Saudi ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants

Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to maintain entrances segregated by sex, the authorities said on Sunday, further eroding some of the world’s strictest social rules as sweeping reforms take hold. (Photo: File)
 

PM Modi's tweet on LS elections 2019 bags India's 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

PM Modi’s “sab ka saath, sabka vikas” tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India. (Photo: File)
 

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy, becomes Canada athlete of year

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S Open triumph. (Photo:Twitter)
 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Sky-touching temple in Ayodhya to come up within 4 months': Amit Shah

'Not long ago, the Supreme Court gave its ruling on Ayodhya, there was a demand of Indians from all over the world for 100 years that a grand Ram temple should be built at Ram Janmabhoomi,' he said. (Photo: File)

Priyanka protests at India Gate against police crackdown on Delhi students

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra & other Congress leaders sit on a symbolic protest near India Gate over police action during students' protests in Jamia Milia Islamia (Delhi) & Aligarh Muslim University. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Former BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar convicted in rape and kidnap of Unnao teenager

Sengar, a four-time BJP MLA from UP's Bangermau, was expelled from the BJP in August 2019. (Photo: File)

Savarkar's grandson asks Uddhav Thackeray to thrash Rahul Gandhi

On Sunday evening, Ranjit Savarkar reminded Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena, of his past remarks that those who insult VD Savarkar should be thrashed at a public square. (Photo: ANI)

Whatever happened was unfortunate, will demand inquiry, says Jamia's V-C

(Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham