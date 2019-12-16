Nation Current Affairs 16 Dec 2019 Nepal to help India ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Nepal to help India in checking 'third country' suspects, terror operatives

PTI
Published Dec 16, 2019, 9:45 pm IST
Updated Dec 16, 2019, 9:45 pm IST
The 1,751-km long open India-Nepal border has been reported multiple times in the past to have been used by Pakistani elements.
The 'landmark' decision was inked during the fourth India-Nepal coordination meeting held between Indian border guarding force SSB and its Nepalese counterpart APF at Pokhara, Nepal during November 20-22. (Photo: File)
 The 'landmark' decision was inked during the fourth India-Nepal coordination meeting held between Indian border guarding force SSB and its Nepalese counterpart APF at Pokhara, Nepal during November 20-22. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: In a major boost to India's efforts in tackling terror activities from across the border, the Nepalese national paramilitary force has assured cooperation in checking doubtful 'third country' operatives on its soil.

The 'landmark' decision was inked during the fourth India-Nepal coordination meeting held between Indian border guarding force SSB and its Nepalese counterpart APF at Pokhara, Nepal during November 20-22.

 

The Indian side was led by SSB Director General (DG) Kumar Rajesh Chandra and the Armed Police Force (APF) of Nepal team was headed by its Inspector General Shailendra Khanal.

These talks are annually held between the two national border guarding forces to thrash out issues of mutual concern like smuggling of arms, fake currency, narcotics, other criminal activities and those related to anti-national elements and terrorists.

This is for the first time that the joint record of discussions signed between the two sides had a special mention of 'third country' operatives.

Nepal has extended its cooperation and agreed to help the Indian security agencies in acting against nationals of any third country, apart from those belonging to the respective countries, that use the Nepalese soil against India.

"This is a landmark development," a senior official told PTI on condition of anonymity. The Indian side has also assured similar cooperation, he said.

The 1,751-km long open India-Nepal border has been reported multiple times in the past to have been used by Pakistani elements and terrorists to perpetrate nefarious activities and a number of such operatives have been nabbed by Indian security agencies.

The latest such official declaration was made in 2017 when the SSB had said that 34-year-old Hizbul Mujahideen militant, Naseer Ahmed, was arrested by its troops from the Sonauli border post in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district.

The emergence of Chinese study centres, which teach subjects of Chinese culture, traditions, teachings and economy in Nepal, is also a cause of concern for the Indian agencies. Some of these centres are stated to be based in Jhapa and Ilam districts, which have strong trade, economic and ethnic ties with India.

The latest decision is a major boost for the Indian security agencies to better coordinate with Nepal and intercept and extract terrorists and other nefarious elements who may misuse the fence-less Indo-Nepal border to commit illegal activities, the official said.

"Not only terrorist elements from Pakistan and other countries, but smuggling kingpins and fake Indian currency notes (FICN) mafia can also be better better checked. The move is also seen as a major confidence building measure between the two forces," he said.

Both the forces, during a similar meeting held in Delhi last year, had decided to share "real-time" intelligence inputs among themselves and to ensure ground-level contact between their border commanders up to the level of the respective chiefs and with this decision the security coordination will go a notch higher, the official said.

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) is also designated as the lead intelligence gathering agency on this border and it coordinates its activities with the Intelligence Bureau (IB), the external snoop agency of the country - Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and the Multi Agency Centre (MAC) of various agencies under the Union Home Ministry.

The three-day meeting in Nepal also saw discussions being firmed up on issues related to various other cross-border crimes, joint patrol at no man's land, upkeep of border pillars and holding of joint training exercises in the future.

No discussion was held on the disputed border area of Kalapani-Susta where both the frontier guarding forces have their troops deployed, the official said. The next such meeting between the two forces is expected to be held in Delhi next year.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: nepal-india ties, third country, apf, india-nepal border
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Amid protests over citizenship law, West Bengal stays work on NPR

The Maratha strongman, born on December 12, 1940 in Baramati in Pune district, is widely respected for his political acumen by leaders cutting across party lines. (Photo: File | AP)

NCP workers seek Bharat Ratna for Pawar, start campaign

'As long as I am alive, I will never implement the citizenship law or NRC in the state. You can very well dismiss my government or put me behind bars but I will never implement this black law. We will continue to protest democratically till this law is scrapped. If they want to implement it in Bengal they will have to do it over my dead body,' Banerjee said. (Photo: File | PTI)

'Over my dead body': Mamata dares Centre to impose CAA and NRC in WB

'Not long ago, the Supreme Court gave its ruling on Ayodhya, there was a demand of Indians from all over the world for 100 years that a grand Ram temple should be built at Ram Janmabhoomi,' he said. (Photo: File)

'Sky-touching temple in Ayodhya to come up within 4 months': Amit Shah



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Can't be honest about someone's work in industry, they don't take it well: Kareena

Kareena Kapoor Khan.
 

Thunberg, Swedish teen climate activist, named TIME magazine's 'Person of the Year'

"We can't just continue living as if there was no tomorrow, because there is a tomorrow. That is all we are saying," Thunberg told the magazine. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

As part of sweeping reforms, Saudi ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants

Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to maintain entrances segregated by sex, the authorities said on Sunday, further eroding some of the world’s strictest social rules as sweeping reforms take hold. (Photo: File)
 

PM Modi's tweet on LS elections 2019 bags India's 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

PM Modi’s “sab ka saath, sabka vikas” tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India. (Photo: File)
 

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy, becomes Canada athlete of year

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S Open triumph. (Photo:Twitter)
 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

NCP workers seek Bharat Ratna for Pawar, start campaign

The Maratha strongman, born on December 12, 1940 in Baramati in Pune district, is widely respected for his political acumen by leaders cutting across party lines. (Photo: File | AP)

'Over my dead body': Mamata dares Centre to impose CAA and NRC in WB

'As long as I am alive, I will never implement the citizenship law or NRC in the state. You can very well dismiss my government or put me behind bars but I will never implement this black law. We will continue to protest democratically till this law is scrapped. If they want to implement it in Bengal they will have to do it over my dead body,' Banerjee said. (Photo: File | PTI)

'Sky-touching temple in Ayodhya to come up within 4 months': Amit Shah

'Not long ago, the Supreme Court gave its ruling on Ayodhya, there was a demand of Indians from all over the world for 100 years that a grand Ram temple should be built at Ram Janmabhoomi,' he said. (Photo: File)

Priyanka protests at India Gate against police crackdown on Delhi students

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra & other Congress leaders sit on a symbolic protest near India Gate over police action during students' protests in Jamia Milia Islamia (Delhi) & Aligarh Muslim University. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Former BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar convicted in rape and kidnap of Unnao teenager

Sengar, a four-time BJP MLA from UP's Bangermau, was expelled from the BJP in August 2019. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham