Murmur of Rahul Gandhi as party chief gains

Mr Gandhi had quit as the Congress chief after the Lok Sabha debacle in May early this year.
New Delhi: After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took centerstage in the "Bharat Bachao" rally in New Delhi on Saturday, murmurs in the party have begun demanding his return as party chief.

In the last couple of days, several leaders, including general secretary organisation K.C. Venugopal and chief ministers of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, have openly said that Mr Gandhi is the only alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

 

Mr Gandhi had quit as the Congress chief after the Lok Sabha debacle in May early this year. After several attempts by leaders of the Congress to make Mr Gandhi continue he refused to change his stand. After a marathon Congress Working Committee meeting Mrs Sonia Gandhi was made the interim president of the party. The controversy over Ragul Gandhi's rape remark has catapulted him into the limelight that was required. Also, the direct attack on RSS and Savarkar has brought him back in the headlines.

Party sources say the process for bringing Rahul back as Congress chief may now be accelerated though there are obvious hurdles that still need to be streamlined.

