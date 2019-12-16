Nation Current Affairs 16 Dec 2019 Kerala Gov Mohammad ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala Gov Mohammad Arif Khan rejects CM’s remarks on CAA

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 16, 2019, 1:29 am IST
Updated Dec 16, 2019, 1:29 am IST
The joint protest will begin from the Martyrs Column at Palayam in Thiruvananthapuram, the state capital.
Kerala Governor Mohammad Arif Khan.
 Kerala Governor Mohammad Arif Khan.

Kochi: Kerala Governor Mohammad Arif Khan has rejected the statement of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that the state will not implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Speaking to reporters at Aluva near Kochi, Mr Khan said every state has a constitutional obligation to implement the laws passed by Parliament.

 

He said that the protest and agitation against the amendment are politically motivated. “The amendment does not target any community,” he added.

The governor made the comment even as the ruling Left Democratic Front led by the CPM and the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) headed by the Congress are joining hands to hold a joint protest in the state on Monday against the amendment. The joint protest will begin from the Martyrs Column at Palayam in Thiruvananthapuram, the state capital. The state is set to witness a series of agitations in coming days with many of the activist organisations and groups also joining the protest against the CAA. A statewide hartal has been called by a slew of organisations including several Islamist outfits in the state on Tuesday.

...
Tags: mohammad arif khan, pinarayi vijayan
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Latest From Nation

Rahul Gandhi.

Murmur of Rahul Gandhi as party chief gains

Mayawati.

Mayawati slams Congress, Shiv Sena pact

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal hospitalised after she fell unconscious at Lok Nayak Hospital in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI)

DCW chief Swati Maliwal faints, taken to hospital

Jitu Soni.

Jeweller first victim of honey-trap scandal in Madhya Pradesh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thunberg, Swedish teen climate activist, named TIME magazine's 'Person of the Year'

"We can't just continue living as if there was no tomorrow, because there is a tomorrow. That is all we are saying," Thunberg told the magazine. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

As part of sweeping reforms, Saudi ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants

Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to maintain entrances segregated by sex, the authorities said on Sunday, further eroding some of the world’s strictest social rules as sweeping reforms take hold. (Photo: File)
 

PM Modi's tweet on LS elections 2019 bags India's 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

PM Modi’s “sab ka saath, sabka vikas” tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India. (Photo: File)
 

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy, becomes Canada athlete of year

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S Open triumph. (Photo:Twitter)
 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

A snake entered into the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, interrupting the Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha here on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Treated like criminals' by cops: Jamia students

A student claimed that after the policemen used force, some protesters torched buses and indulged in vandalism. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Delhi: Protests over CAA turn violent as hundreds gather outside police HQ

A student claimed that after the policemen used force, some protesters torched buses and indulged in vandalism. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Mamata asks district to provide food to stranded passengers amid CAA unrest

Carrying posters and placards, TMC members shouted slogans against the Modi government and demanded that the new citizenship law be immediately scrapped. (Photo: File)

'Insult to Savarkar's views': Maha CM Uddhav to BJP over new citizenship law

Thackeray said that issues like citizenship amendment act (CAA) were being raised to 'divert attention' of the people from real issues like 'lack of security to women, unemployment and a farm crisis.' (Photo: File)

'Shiv Sena opposing projects they agreed upon when with us': Devendra Fadnavis

'Earlier, Shiv Sena was with us and all the decisions were taken together. Now, the same Shiv Sena is opposing all those decisions and stopping work,' Fadnavis said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham