Kerala Gov Mohammad Arif Khan rejects CM’s remarks on CAA

Kochi: Kerala Governor Mohammad Arif Khan has rejected the statement of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that the state will not implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Speaking to reporters at Aluva near Kochi, Mr Khan said every state has a constitutional obligation to implement the laws passed by Parliament.

He said that the protest and agitation against the amendment are politically motivated. “The amendment does not target any community,” he added.

The governor made the comment even as the ruling Left Democratic Front led by the CPM and the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) headed by the Congress are joining hands to hold a joint protest in the state on Monday against the amendment. The joint protest will begin from the Martyrs Column at Palayam in Thiruvananthapuram, the state capital. The state is set to witness a series of agitations in coming days with many of the activist organisations and groups also joining the protest against the CAA. A statewide hartal has been called by a slew of organisations including several Islamist outfits in the state on Tuesday.