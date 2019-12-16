Fourth phase of polling begins in Jharkhand for 15 Assembly seats

Ranchi: Voting for the fourth phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections began on Monday.

According to Election Commission, a total of 15 Assembly constituencies, including from the districts of Deoghar, Giridih, Bokaro and Dhanbad, are polling today.

The Assembly constituencies where polling is being held today include -- Madhupur, Deoghar, Bagodar, Jamua, Gandey, Giridih, Dumri, Bokaro, Chandankiyari, Sindri, Nirsa, Dhanbad, Jharia, Tundi and Baghmara.

The third phase of elections took place in 17 Assembly constituencies covering 8 districts on December 12.

The second phase of elections to Jharkhand Legislative Assembly took place in 20 Assembly constituencies on December 7, while the first phase of voting took place on November 30.

The fifth and the last phase of voting will take place on December 20 and the counting of votes will be held on December 23.

