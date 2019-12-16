Nation Current Affairs 16 Dec 2019 Former BJP MLA Kulde ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar convicted in Unnao rape case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Dec 16, 2019, 3:16 pm IST
Updated Dec 16, 2019, 3:18 pm IST
The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on December 19.
Sengar, a four-time BJP MLA from UP's Bangermau, was expelled from the BJP in August 2019. (Photo: File)
 Sengar, a four-time BJP MLA from UP's Bangermau, was expelled from the BJP in August 2019. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Delhi’s Tis Hazari court on Monday convicted expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar for kidnapping and rape of minor girl in Unnao in 2017. The court, however, has acquitted another accused Shashi Singh.  The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on December 19.

Sengar, a four-time BJP MLA from UP's Bangermau, was expelled from the BJP in August 2019.

 

The court had on August 9 framed charges against the MLA and Singh under Sections 120 b (criminal conspiracy), 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping or inducing a woman to compel for marriage), 376 (rape) and other relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The offences entail maximum punishment of life imprisonment.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma heard the case on a day-to-day basis from August 5 after it was transferred to Delhi from a court in Lucknow on Supreme Court's directions.

On July 28 this year, the car of the survivor was hit by a truck and she was severely injured. The woman's two aunts were killed in the accident and her family had alleged foul play.

Her father was allegedly framed in an illegal arms case and arrested on April 3, 2018. He died while in judicial custody a few days later, on April 9. The local court here has framed murder and other charges against the MLA, his brother Atul and nine others in the case.

The apex court, taking cognisance of the rape survivor's letter written to the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, had on August 1 transferred all five cases registered in connection with the Unnao rape incident from a Lucknow court in Uttar Pradesh to the court in Delhi with directions to hold trial on daily basis and completing it within 45-days.

The trial in the other four cases — framing of the rape survivor's father in illegal firearms case and his death in judicial custody, conspiracy of Sengar with others in the accident case and a separate case of gangrape of the rape survivor by three others — are ongoing in the court.

During the trial in the rape case which was held in-camera, thirteen prosecution witnesses and nine defence witnesses were examined. The mother of the rape survivor and her uncle were the main witnesses in the case.

A special court was also held at AIIMS hospital in Delhi to record the statement of the rape survivor, who was admitted there after she was air-lifted from a hospital in Lucknow.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: kuldeep singh sengar, unnao rape case, crime, crime against women
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

On Sunday evening, Ranjit Savarkar reminded Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena, of his past remarks that those who insult VD Savarkar should be thrashed at a public square. (Photo: ANI)

Savarkar's grandson asks Uddhav Thackeray to thrash Rahul Gandhi

(Photo: File)

'Unfortunate, deeply distressing': PM on Citizenship Act clashes across India

(Photo: ANI)

Whatever happened was unfortunate, will demand inquiry, says Jamia's V-C

(Photo: ANI)

Whatever happened was unfortunate, will demand inquiry, says Jamia's V-C



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Can't be honest about someone's work in industry, they don't take it well: Kareena

Kareena Kapoor Khan.
 

Thunberg, Swedish teen climate activist, named TIME magazine's 'Person of the Year'

"We can't just continue living as if there was no tomorrow, because there is a tomorrow. That is all we are saying," Thunberg told the magazine. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

As part of sweeping reforms, Saudi ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants

Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to maintain entrances segregated by sex, the authorities said on Sunday, further eroding some of the world’s strictest social rules as sweeping reforms take hold. (Photo: File)
 

PM Modi's tweet on LS elections 2019 bags India's 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

PM Modi’s “sab ka saath, sabka vikas” tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India. (Photo: File)
 

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy, becomes Canada athlete of year

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S Open triumph. (Photo:Twitter)
 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Savarkar's grandson asks Uddhav Thackeray to thrash Rahul Gandhi

On Sunday evening, Ranjit Savarkar reminded Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena, of his past remarks that those who insult VD Savarkar should be thrashed at a public square. (Photo: ANI)

Whatever happened was unfortunate, will demand inquiry, says Jamia's V-C

(Photo: ANI)

Prevailing situation 'volatile', created by BJP-RSS, says Kerala CM Vijayan

After Jamia, protest erupts at Nadwa College in Lucknow against CAA

Mamata leads protest rally, vows not to allow NRC, citizenship law in Bengal

She requested people to join the movement in a peaceful manner within the ambit of the law. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham