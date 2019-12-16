Nation Current Affairs 16 Dec 2019 FASTag has few speed ...
Nation, Current Affairs

FASTag has few speed bumps

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Dec 16, 2019, 6:00 am IST
Updated Dec 16, 2019, 6:00 am IST
FASTag uses radio frequency identification (RFID) technology to enable cashless toll payments. It became mandatory across the country on Sunday.
Though NHAI officials claimed a smooth launch, reports from Pantangi and Sangareddy toll gates indicated that vehicles queued at the booths, most of which were dedicated for FASTag payments.
Hyderabad: Except for some initial hiccups, the FASTag payment facility at toll gates on National Highways across Telangana enjoyed a smooth start on Sunday, said National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) Regional Officer, Mr Krishna Prasad Rao.

Though NHAI officials claimed a smooth launch, reports from Pantangi and Sangareddy toll gates indicated that vehicles queued at the booths, most of which were dedicated for FASTag payments. This resulted in drivers expressing displeasure at the toll gate staff and NHAI officers for not giving enough time to understand and follow the system.

Mr Rao said, “we have 17 toll plazas on National Highways in the state. Except in one or two plazas, the FASTag system has been launched successfully. The Centre has announced cash back on payments made through FASTag till the end of March. Vehicles, which have entered the FASTag lanes at toll plazas have to pay double the toll amount as per the orders of the Union transport ministry.”

He said after the Centre had announced the National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) programme, which, in fact, came into force on December 1. They started trial runs at toll plazas and also set up sale points at each of the plazas and arranged staff to enlighten vehicle users about the benefits of the tags.”

He said that while introducing the service, the Centre partnered with 23 banks to make FASTag easily available. Branches of Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and Karur Vysya Bank are additionally enabled to sell FASTag across various places.

The official explained that the using of FASTag will help in reducing congestion around plazas and also pollution. Saving of fuel will also help reduce the operating costs of vehicles, Mr Rao said.

