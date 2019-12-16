Nation Current Affairs 16 Dec 2019 Evacuating Aligarh U ...
Evacuating Aligarh University today, sending students home: UP top cop

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 16, 2019, 10:32 am IST
Updated Dec 16, 2019, 10:35 am IST
'We have received no reports of any vandalism by the police,' Singh said.
Singh said around 15 students have been arrested and the police would identify and act against everyone who indulged in violence. (Photo: File)
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh police chief OP Singh on Monday said the Aligarh Muslim University campus would be evacuated on Monday and all students would be sent home, reported NDTV.

The statement came a day after students at the university clashed with the police on Sunday late night. The AMU students were holding a march in solidarity with their counterparts at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia.

 

"We are evacuating AMU today, we will send all students home," UP Director General of Police OP Singh said. "We have received no reports of any vandalism by the police," he said.

Singh said around 15 students have been arrested and the police would identify and act against everyone who indulged in violence.

Internet has been blocked in the city and the university closed till January 5.

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appealed for calm and hit out at "unscrupulous elements spreading rumours about citizenship act".

 

Tags: citizenship act protests, aligarh muslim university, delhi protests, delhi police, up police
Location: India, Delhi


