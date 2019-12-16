Nation Current Affairs 16 Dec 2019 DCW chief Swati Mali ...
DCW chief Swati Maliwal faints, taken to hospital

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 16, 2019, 1:38 am IST
Updated Dec 16, 2019, 1:38 am IST
On Sunday morning, she was taken to the LNJP Hospital after she fainted.
Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal hospitalised after she fell unconscious at Lok Nayak Hospital in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI)
NEW DELHI: DCW chief Swati Maliwal, who was on a hungerstrike to demand capital punishment for rapists within six months of their conviction, was taken to a city hospital after she fell unconscious on Sunday morning. When Ms Maliwal's condition deteriorated on Saturday night, doctors advised her to go to a hospital, but she refused to budge.

On Sunday morning, she was taken to the LNJP Hospital after she fainted. According to a DCW member, she was initially taken to the emergency ward of the hospital since she was unconscious. Later, when she regained consciousness, she refused to allow doctors to put her on intravenous fluids.

 

Ms Maliwal was shifted to a special ward, where she was put on intravenous fluids, he said, adding that her condition was stated to be stable. He said the DCW chief's supporters were stationed outside the hospital.

Maliwal was on a hungerstrike for over 10 days at the Samta Sthal near Raj Ghat.

On Saturday, she wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that Disha Bill, which mandates disposal of cases of atrocities against women within 21 days and handing out the death penalty, is implemented in the entire country.

