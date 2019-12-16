Nation Current Affairs 16 Dec 2019 AASU may form new pa ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AASU may form new party; AGP split on SC plea

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Dec 16, 2019, 1:08 am IST
Updated Dec 16, 2019, 1:21 am IST
The situation in Assam, however, was relatively normal on Sunday as no untoward incident was reported from anywhere.
Assamese actress Barsa Rani Baishya addresses people as she takes part in a musical concert along with others to protest against the Central government’s Citizenship Amendment Act in Guhawati on Sunday.
Guwahati: The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), which is a BJP ally and a part of the Assam government, plans to file a petition in the Supreme Court, challenging the amended Citizenship Act.

“We will take the legal route to seek revocation of the amended Act as the indigenous people of Assam are apprehensive that their identity, language might come under threat,” said party leader Kumar Deepak Das, a former Rajya Sabha MP, said.

 

Sources said a delegation of the AGP, led by Mr Das, would leave for Delhi in the evening to file the plea in the apex court as PILs seeking revocation of the Act were scheduled to be taken up for hearing on December 18.

The AGP president, Atul Bora, who is facing dissidence in the party for supporting the CAB, said the party was yet to decide on the matter. “We have not yet decided. We are discussing the issue. Some of our friends will go to Delhi,” he told reporters.

The situation in Assam, however, was relatively normal on Sunday as no untoward incident was reported from anywhere. However, the curfew, that was relaxed in the morning, was reimposed at 6 pm in Guwahati and parts of Upper Assam.

Two more persons succumbed to gunshot wounds suffered in the police firing on Thursday, taking the toll to five. Officials, however, put the toll at four.

The Assam Sahitya Sabha, the state’s premier literary organisation, is also planning to move the Supreme Court against the CAA. The All Assam Students’ Union, which has been protesting against the CAA, on Sunday hinted at launching a political party along with the “Shilpi Samaj” as an alternative to the existing parties.

...
Tags: asom gana parishad, bjp, supreme court
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)


