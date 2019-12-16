Nation Current Affairs 16 Dec 2019 At Charminar, touris ...
Nation, Current Affairs

At Charminar, tourists get a whiff of civic apathy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJESWARI PARASA
Published Dec 16, 2019, 1:26 am IST
Updated Dec 16, 2019, 1:26 am IST
Sewage overflowed on to the road for two days; officials say table clothes choked manhole.
People navigate through sewage overflowing from a manhole at Charminar on Sunday. (P. Surendra)
 People navigate through sewage overflowing from a manhole at Charminar on Sunday. (P. Surendra)

Hyderabad: Visiting the historic heritage Charminar this weekend was a stinky experience. The pathway to the monument was inundated with sewage that spilled out of a choked manhole, about 300 metres away towards Mecca Masjid.

The leakage began on Saturday morning and persisted till Sunday evening at around 6 pm, only after the sewage board came on the scene and fixed the problem. So for two days, touri-sts and visitors got a whiff of “Incredible India” and had to navigate the large pu-ddles in order to reach their destination. Ladies lifted their children so that they would not dirty their feet.

 

“Such incidents show how caring we are towards our heritage,” Anuradha Reddy of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) said. “Stagnation of the drain leak might affect the structure. The problem should have been rectified immediately. We don’t understand why they took so long to respond even at the heritage structure.”

She said a proper consultation was needed with experts and the Archeologi-cal Survey of India (ASI) before even a minor dig in the area. “However, that is not being done and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corp (GHMC) and Hyderabad Metropoli-tan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) are doing it on their own,” she said. “When I saw last, there was a JCB doing the digging work for some pipeline in that sensitive area, which is not allowed.”

Sources confirmed that in a recent meeting, higher ASI officials expres-sed dissatisfaction over the lack of coordination between the GHMC and the HMWSSB.

They also complained about not being consulted for works that are taken up. When contacted, HMWSSB officials said that the manhole had been buried by repeated laying of BT roads.

“BT roads are laid during the night without consulting us. Also the drain was choked due to tablecloth covers from vendors. We reached the spot as soon as we came to know, and the issue is now rectified,” the source said.

...
Tags: charminar, sewage
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Rahul Gandhi.

Murmur of Rahul Gandhi as party chief gains

Mayawati.

Mayawati slams Congress, Shiv Sena pact

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal hospitalised after she fell unconscious at Lok Nayak Hospital in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI)

DCW chief Swati Maliwal faints, taken to hospital

Jitu Soni.

Jeweller first victim of honey-trap scandal in Madhya Pradesh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thunberg, Swedish teen climate activist, named TIME magazine's 'Person of the Year'

"We can't just continue living as if there was no tomorrow, because there is a tomorrow. That is all we are saying," Thunberg told the magazine. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

As part of sweeping reforms, Saudi ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants

Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to maintain entrances segregated by sex, the authorities said on Sunday, further eroding some of the world’s strictest social rules as sweeping reforms take hold. (Photo: File)
 

PM Modi's tweet on LS elections 2019 bags India's 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

PM Modi’s “sab ka saath, sabka vikas” tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India. (Photo: File)
 

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy, becomes Canada athlete of year

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S Open triumph. (Photo:Twitter)
 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

A snake entered into the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, interrupting the Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha here on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Treated like criminals' by cops: Jamia students

A student claimed that after the policemen used force, some protesters torched buses and indulged in vandalism. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Delhi: Protests over CAA turn violent as hundreds gather outside police HQ

A student claimed that after the policemen used force, some protesters torched buses and indulged in vandalism. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Mamata asks district to provide food to stranded passengers amid CAA unrest

Carrying posters and placards, TMC members shouted slogans against the Modi government and demanded that the new citizenship law be immediately scrapped. (Photo: File)

'Insult to Savarkar's views': Maha CM Uddhav to BJP over new citizenship law

Thackeray said that issues like citizenship amendment act (CAA) were being raised to 'divert attention' of the people from real issues like 'lack of security to women, unemployment and a farm crisis.' (Photo: File)

'Shiv Sena opposing projects they agreed upon when with us': Devendra Fadnavis

'Earlier, Shiv Sena was with us and all the decisions were taken together. Now, the same Shiv Sena is opposing all those decisions and stopping work,' Fadnavis said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham