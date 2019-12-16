Nation Current Affairs 16 Dec 2019 ‘Asked to leav ...
Nation, Current Affairs

‘Asked to leave campus with hands raised’: Jamia students on police action

PTI
Published Dec 16, 2019, 9:10 am IST
Updated Dec 16, 2019, 9:10 am IST
They also claimed that police personnel pushed female students and no women officials were present.
“We were asked to vacate the campus and come out with our hands up. We were not even present at the protest site and were inside the campus. We were treated like criminals by police,” a female student said on condition of anonymity. (Photo: ANI)
  “We were asked to vacate the campus and come out with our hands up. We were not even present at the protest site and were inside the campus. We were treated like criminals by police,” a female student said on condition of anonymity. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, where the police entered after a protest against the amended Citizenship Act nearby spiralled out of control on Sunday evening, alleged that they were “treated like criminals” by police.

They also claimed that police personnel pushed female students and no women officials were present.

 

Forty people, including students, policemen and firemen were injured as violence erupted during a protest by Jamia students against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Protesters torched four buses and two police vehicles as they clashed with police in south Delhi’s New Friends Colony.

Police baton charged the protesters and used tear gas shells to disperse the violent mob before entering the varsity campus, detaining several persons allegedly involved in the violence.

 “We were asked to vacate the campus and come out with our hands up. We were not even present at the protest site and were inside the campus. We were treated like criminals by police,” a female student said on condition of anonymity.

Another student, Mohammad Kamil, claimed that those offering prayers in the mosque inside the university premises were also not spared.

 “Police entered the mosque inside the campus and harassed those who were praying. They have destroyed our library, canteen and we do not know how many other departments of the varsity,” he said.

According to students, police laid siege to the campus and those injured were not even allowed to get medical attention.

Students said windows of the library were smashed and around 50-60 students were inside when policemen gheraoed it.

 “Some students hid in the basement to shield themselves. It was a scary situation as we sent out SOS messages to our friends and university officials. The lights had also been switched off,” a student, who did not wish to be named, said.

Students claimed that some of their peers were also detained and taken to the Kalkaji police station.

Lawyers and teachers who had gone to meet them were not allowed to enter the police station which was heavily barricaded, they said.

Sunday’s protest and violence also trended on Twitter, with many sharing photos and videos of the incident using the hashtag #SOSJAMIA.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: jamia millia islamia university, delhi protests, delhi police, citizenship act protests
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

(Photo: File)

SC hearing tomorrow on violence against students at Jamia, AMU

Singh said around 15 students have been arrested and the police would identify and act against everyone who indulged in violence. (Photo: File)

Evacuating Aligarh University today, sending students home: UP top cop

“We are all in this together and will remain so. You are not alone,” she added. (Photo: Social Media)

‘You are not alone’: Jamia’s V-C backs her students after violent protests

Congress leaders Pawan Khera, Ragini Nayak along with others addressed the media related to the protests in Delhi pertaining to Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the

Initiate probe against Delhi Police for violence against Jamia students: Congress



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Can't be honest about someone's work in industry, they don't take it well: Kareena

Kareena Kapoor Khan.
 

Thunberg, Swedish teen climate activist, named TIME magazine's 'Person of the Year'

"We can't just continue living as if there was no tomorrow, because there is a tomorrow. That is all we are saying," Thunberg told the magazine. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

As part of sweeping reforms, Saudi ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants

Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to maintain entrances segregated by sex, the authorities said on Sunday, further eroding some of the world’s strictest social rules as sweeping reforms take hold. (Photo: File)
 

PM Modi's tweet on LS elections 2019 bags India's 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

PM Modi’s “sab ka saath, sabka vikas” tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India. (Photo: File)
 

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy, becomes Canada athlete of year

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S Open triumph. (Photo:Twitter)
 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Initiate probe against Delhi Police for violence against Jamia students: Congress

Congress leaders Pawan Khera, Ragini Nayak along with others addressed the media related to the protests in Delhi pertaining to Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the

Aligarh University shut till Jan 5, 60 students injured in clashes with cops

The clashes at AMU started after an agitation by Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia students against the legislation turned violent and police used batons and tear gas to disperse them. (Photo: Screengrab)

‘This govt is coward’: Priyanka Gandhi hits out at Centre after Jamia clashes

In a tweet late on Sunday night, she said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have to listen to the voice of the youth sooner than later as his government was trying to suppress their voice and courage with its “hollow dictatorship”. (Photo: File)

Rabri Devi pulled my hair, assaulted me, claims daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai

'I could simply not accept my parents being dragged into all this,

50 detained Jamia students released, Delhi Metro resumes ops

Police used batons and teargas shells to disperse the violent mob, but denied firing at them. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham