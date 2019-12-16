Nation Current Affairs 16 Dec 2019 50 detained Jamia st ...
50 detained Jamia students released, Delhi Metro resumes ops

PTI
Published Dec 16, 2019, 8:10 am IST
Updated Dec 16, 2019, 8:10 am IST
Of the 50 students, 35 were released from Kalkaji police station and 15 from New Friends Colony police station, police said.
 Police used batons and teargas shells to disperse the violent mob, but denied firing at them. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: As many as 50 students, who were detained during protests at the Jamia Millia Islamia University here on Sunday, were released in the early hours of Monday, police said.

Of the 50 students, 35 were released from the Kalkaji police station and 15 from the New Friends Colony police station, a senior police officer said. The DMRC officials said entry, exit gates at all metro stations opened and normal services were resumed at all stations.

 

Earlier on Sunday night, the Delhi Minority Commission (DMC) issued a direction to the SHO of Kalkaji Police Station to release the "injured" Jamia students held there or take them for treatment at a reputed hospital without any delay.

The commission also directed the officer to file a compliance report by 3 pm on Monday. In the order, DMC Chairman Zafarul Islam Khan said failure to implement it will attract appropriate action. Protesters torched four public buses and two police vehicles as they clashed with the police in New Friends Colony, near Jamia Millia Islamia, during a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act on Sunday, leaving nearly 60 people including students, cops and fire fighters injured.

Police used batons and teargas shells to disperse the violent mob, but denied firing at them. However, videos of purported police firing, injured students in the university bathroom as well as footage of them bleeding emerged on the social media. But Delhi Police refuted reports of any casualty during the clashes.

Following the arson on roads, police entered the Jamia university campus, where tension prevailed as several persons were detained for alleged involvement in the violence.

 

...
