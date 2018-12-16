search on deccanchronicle.com
YSR Congress leader grilled over YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attack

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published Dec 16, 2018, 1:48 am IST
Updated Dec 16, 2018, 1:48 am IST
The police also ordered Mr Ramesh appear for another round of interrogation on January 21.
Vijayawada​: The Guntur police, for a second time, questioned YSR Congress leader Jogi Ramesh for six hours at the Nallapadu police station on Saturday about the involvement of the Telugu Desam in the knife attack on party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Visakhapatnam airport. The police also ordered Mr Ramesh appear for another round of interrogation on January 21.

Mr Ramesh alleged that the police failed to unearth the conspiracy behind the attack but was unnecessarily harassing YSRC leaders. He claimed that he revealed the information circulating in the social media about the involvement of TD activists behind the attack on Mr Jagan.  He alleged that the police was trying to protect the real and was harassing YSRC leaders in the name of inquiry.

 

Mr Ramesh alleged that the TD government was trying to suppress YSRC by falsely implicating them in the case. He said he would face the false cases against him without fear. He said the TD has only three months of time to continue in the power, hence it increased suppression of the Opposition leaders. He said he would appear before the police as per their orders on January 21.

YSRC Guntur Parliament constituency president L. Appi Reddy said the police was targeting the YSRC cadre on the directions of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

YSRC leaders Ch. Yesuratnam, M. Jagannadha Rao, B. Chandrasekhar, T. Krishna Rao and Gangadhar raised slogans against the TD government till the release of Ramesh from the Nallapadu police station in the evening.  

