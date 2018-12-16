search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana government sets 34 per cent quota for BCs in panchayat elections

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Dec 16, 2018, 1:40 am IST
Updated Dec 16, 2018, 1:40 am IST
Against this the then AP government moved the Supreme Court which in turn stayed the High Court order.
Telangana government
 Telangana government

Hyderabad: The ruling TRS, which has been gearing up for the gram panchayat elections in the state, has decided to bring an ordinance to overcome the glitch of 50 per cent cap on reservations.

Earlier, when the elections for gram panchayats were held in 2013 in the combined state of AP, the reservations were 60.55 per cent of the seats and offices for SCs, STs and BCs.

 

After a section of the people moved the Hyderabad High Court challenging the 60.55 per cent mark, it had directed the then AP government to fix the total reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes within 50 per cent. Against this the then AP government moved the Supreme Court which in turn stayed the High Court order.

Recently, when the Telangana state government moved an appeal against the High Court order not to cross the limit of 50 per cent reservations in panchayat polls, the apex court refused to accord the sanction. The TRS government had proposed 34 per cent reservations to BCs, 24 per cent to SCs and 9 per cent to STs which add up to 67 per cent. 

If the state government follows the court order, the percentage of reservation for the BCs will have to be limited to 23 per cent and it may have an adverse impact on the ruling party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. 

Sources in the state government said that keeping in view of the situation, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao sought legal opinion and decided to issue the ordinance for providing a total of 67 per cent reservation for BCs, ST and SCs in the panchayat polls.

Sources also said that in order to help the state government bring out the ordinance, the authorities had asked the governor to issue a notification to prorogue the Legislative Council’s 10th session. The notification was issued on Saturday.  

...
Tags: telangana government, gram panchayat elections
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Animal abuse: Dog killed after being pumped with heroin, morphine and 20 other drugs

The partially hidden body, discovered in Lewes, East Sussex was already decomposing when found. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Here's how both elderly, youngsters can stay fit: Celebrity trainer Sherin Poojari

Poojari shares about his journey in fitness training, trending fitness methods and tips for youngsters and elderly alike to stay healthy and fit.
 

Agatha Christie novels would have had sex and drugs if it was acceptable

Her upcoming adaptation of the 1936 novel sees John Malkovich star as Hercule Poirot as he tries to catch a killer on a spree linked to towns across the railway network. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

“Alexa, Read Me A Book”: Indians can now access their audible library using voice

Alexa will now play audio content you downloaded from Audible.in’s broad selection of over 200,000 full-length audiobooks and original programs, including a curated selection of 400 Audible-exclusive titles by leading Indian authors.
 

Threat Brief: 12 cybersecurity tips for the holidays

12 tips, some very basic, but critical steps that you, your family, your loved ones, and friends can take to ensure basic security and privacy for new devices.
 

Women more likely to orgasm if they go on top, rock pelvis during sex

Those who moved their pelvis back and forth enjoyed an extra 0.6 orgasms per sex session. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

RJD MLA Raj Ballabh Yadav, 5 others held guilty of raping a minor girl

Raj Ballabh Yadav had surrendered before Chief Magistrate’s court in March 2016 but was released after Patna HC granted him bail in September 2016. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Madhya Pradesh Assembly has 187 'crorepati' MLAs

BJP's Sanjay Satyendra Pathak from Vijayraghavgarh constituency has declared assets worth over Rs 226 crore, making him the MLA with the highest declared assets. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ @sanjaypathak.in)

Correct ‘misrepresentation’ of CAG, PAC in Rafale verdict: Govt requests SC

The issue of CAG and PAC was mentioned in paragraph 25 of judgement of SC which had held that there were no irregularities in procurement of 36 Rafale jets from France. (Photo: File | AFP)

Hyderabad: Testing times ahead for Gandipet against realtors

The Osmansagar reservoir built near Gandipet to serve one million people of the twin city. (Image DC)

We are from Myanmar, not Bangladesh, say Rohingyas refugees

These two teams have been gathering information about people who have migrated from Bangladesh or Myanmar. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham