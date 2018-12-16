search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Nothing against secularism: Meghalaya HC judge Sudip Ranjan Sen

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 16, 2018, 12:50 am IST
Updated Dec 16, 2018, 12:53 am IST
Says he wasn’t influenced by any political ideology or party.
Meghalaya High Court Justice Sudip Ranjan Sen
 Meghalaya High Court Justice Sudip Ranjan Sen

Shillong: Following the controversy over his comment “India should have become a Hindu country after Partition”, Meghalaya high court judge Sudip Ranjan Sen has issued a clarification that his judgment was misinterpreted.

In his clarification posted on the official website of the Meghalaya High Court on Friday, Justice Sen said that his order wasn’t influenced by any political ideology.

 

“I do not belong to any political party nor have I got any dream to get any political berth after my retirement and neither is my judgment politically motivated or influenced by any party,” the judge said in his statement.

“Secularism is one of the basic structures of our Indian Constitution. It should not further be divided on the basis of religion, caste, creed, community or language... I would also like to clarify here that in my judgment nowhere I have said anything against secularism and my judgment makes references to the history and one cannot change the history,” he wrote.

While disposing off a petition from Amon Rana, an Army recruit who was refused a domicile certificate by the Meghalaya government despite being a resident of Shillong for the “last three generations” according to the court transcript of the judgement, the judge had made the controversial “Hindu country” comments. 

Soon, the order copy went viral on social media and the judge received strong criticism from various political parties, activists and intellectuals.

“Pakistan declared themselves as an Islamic country and India since was divided on the basis of religion should have also been declared as a Hindu country, but it remained as a secular country,” judge Sen wrote in his order.

He had further appealed to the prime minister and other officials to “bring a law to allow the Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, Christians, Khasis, Jaintias and Garos who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to live in this country peacefully and with full dignity without making any cut-off year and be given citizenship without any question or production of any 21 documents.” 

...
Tags: meghalaya high court, sudip ranjan sen
Location: India, Meghalaya, Shillong




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Animal abuse: Dog killed after being pumped with heroin, morphine and 20 other drugs

The partially hidden body, discovered in Lewes, East Sussex was already decomposing when found. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Here's how both elderly, youngsters can stay fit: Celebrity trainer Sherin Poojari

Poojari shares about his journey in fitness training, trending fitness methods and tips for youngsters and elderly alike to stay healthy and fit.
 

Agatha Christie novels would have had sex and drugs if it was acceptable

Her upcoming adaptation of the 1936 novel sees John Malkovich star as Hercule Poirot as he tries to catch a killer on a spree linked to towns across the railway network. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

“Alexa, Read Me A Book”: Indians can now access their audible library using voice

Alexa will now play audio content you downloaded from Audible.in’s broad selection of over 200,000 full-length audiobooks and original programs, including a curated selection of 400 Audible-exclusive titles by leading Indian authors.
 

Threat Brief: 12 cybersecurity tips for the holidays

12 tips, some very basic, but critical steps that you, your family, your loved ones, and friends can take to ensure basic security and privacy for new devices.
 

Women more likely to orgasm if they go on top, rock pelvis during sex

Those who moved their pelvis back and forth enjoyed an extra 0.6 orgasms per sex session. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

RJD MLA Raj Ballabh Yadav, 5 others held guilty of raping a minor girl

Raj Ballabh Yadav had surrendered before Chief Magistrate’s court in March 2016 but was released after Patna HC granted him bail in September 2016. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Madhya Pradesh Assembly has 187 'crorepati' MLAs

BJP's Sanjay Satyendra Pathak from Vijayraghavgarh constituency has declared assets worth over Rs 226 crore, making him the MLA with the highest declared assets. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ @sanjaypathak.in)

Correct ‘misrepresentation’ of CAG, PAC in Rafale verdict: Govt requests SC

The issue of CAG and PAC was mentioned in paragraph 25 of judgement of SC which had held that there were no irregularities in procurement of 36 Rafale jets from France. (Photo: File | AFP)

Hyderabad: Testing times ahead for Gandipet against realtors

The Osmansagar reservoir built near Gandipet to serve one million people of the twin city. (Image DC)

Hyderabad: Downpour exposes poor road quality

Newly-laid road in Lingampally damaged due to rain.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham