Congress to announce the name of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister today

Raipur: Four days after the Congress registered a landslide victory in the Hindi heartland of Chhattisgarh, the suspense on who will be the next Chief Minister of the state continues.

Even as AICC president Rahul Gandhi held talks with leaders as well as the three chief minister prospects, Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupesh Baghel, former Union minister Charan Das Mahant, Tamradhwaj Sahu and T.S. Singhdeo for the second time on Saturday in New Delhi, in-charge of the party in Chhattisgarh P.L. Punia told the media after the meeting that the new CM would be declared on Sunday.

Mr Gandhi also uploaded a photograph of three CM prospects along with him indicating that the issue has been settled.