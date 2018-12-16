search on deccanchronicle.com
Congress to announce the name of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister today

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 16, 2018, 1:12 am IST
Updated Dec 16, 2018, 1:12 am IST
Mr Gandhi also uploaded a photograph of three CM prospects along with him indicating that the issue has been settled.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi with senior leaders of the party’s Chhattisgarh unit, T.S. Singh Deo (R), Bhupesh Baghel (2nd R), Tamradhwaj Sahu (2nd L) and Charan Das Mahant at his residence in New Delhi, Saturday. —PTI
Raipur: Four days after the Congress registered a landslide victory in the Hindi heartland of Chhattisgarh, the suspense on who will be the next Chief Minister of the state continues.

Even as AICC president Rahul Gandhi held talks with leaders as well as the three chief minister prospects, Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupesh Baghel, former Union minister Charan Das Mahant, Tamradhwaj Sahu and T.S. Singhdeo for the second time on Saturday in New Delhi, in-charge of the party in Chhattisgarh P.L. Punia told the media after the meeting that the new CM would be declared on Sunday.

 

