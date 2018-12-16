search on deccanchronicle.com
BJP demands apology from Congress on Rafale

Published Dec 16, 2018, 2:19 am IST
There is no second opinion that the people’s safety and security should be taken into account,” Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan said.
BJP state president Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan
Chennai: The State unit of the BJP has demanded an apology from the Congress in the wake of the Supreme Court finding nothing wrong with the Rs 58,000 crore Rafale deal.

Lashing out at the Congress for persistently criticising the Narendra Modi government on the issue, BJP state president Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan said the Congress leaders should tender an apology to the nation as the top court has given a clean chit to the Central government.

 

The Supreme Court has said that it found nothing wrong with a deal the Narendra Modi government signed with France to purchase 36 Rafale fighter jets. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said that it had studied the matter “extensively” and that it was “satisfied that there is no occasion to doubt the process (of signing the Rafale deal).”

 The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Saturday setting aside the Tamil Nadu government’s order to permanently close down the mining company Vedanta Ltd’s Sterlite Copper plant in Thoothukudi, saying it was “non-sustainable” and “unjustified” Dr. Tamilisai claimed this order could have been issued based on the report submitted to the Tribunal by the officials. 

“There is no second opinion that the people’s safety and security should be taken into account,” she added. 

...
Tags: rafale deal, bjp state president dr. tamilisai soundararajan
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




