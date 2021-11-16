Six arrested in connection to a moral policing incident in Mangaluru

The police registered an FIR and arrested Prahalad, Prashant, Guru Prasad, Prateesh, Bharath, and Sukesh. (Representational Image: PTI)

Mangaluru: Mangaluru City Police have arrested six persons in connection to the moral policing incident at Surathkal.

The incident took place near Surathkal on November 15 around 10 pm.

A female student had requested her collegemate to drop her at her house in an apartment near the college. When the boy and girl had reached the apartment, a group of about 5-6 youths waylaid them and started questioning.

The complaint states that the group asked their name and scolded them when they found that both were from different religions. They also thrashed the boy, pushed the girl and touched the girl inappropriately.

The group also threatened the boy and the girl.

A case was registered at Surathkal Police station under IPC section 341, 143, 147, 148, 323, 504, 506, 153A, 354, 354 (D) and 149.

The police registered an FIR and arrested Prahalad, Prashant, Guru Prasad, Prateesh, Bharath, and Sukesh.