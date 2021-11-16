Nation Current Affairs 16 Nov 2021 Navjot Singh Sidhu, ...
Navjot Singh Sidhu, Amarinder Singh urge Centre to reopen Kartarpur Corridor

Published Nov 16, 2021, 3:21 pm IST
Updated Nov 16, 2021, 3:21 pm IST
Pilgrimage to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara was suspended in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 outbreak
The Kartarpur Corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district. (PTI photo)
 The Kartarpur Corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district. (PTI photo)

Chandigarh: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and former chief minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday urged the Centre to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor for devotees before Gurpurab on November 19.

The Kartarpur Corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district.

 

Gurpurab, which marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, will be celebrated on November 19.

Pilgrimage to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara was suspended in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Sidhu also urged the Government of India (GOI) to scrap the three contentious farm laws.

"I urge GOI to reopen Kartarpur Corridor...and to cancel the 3 farm laws on Shri Guru Nanak's Gurpurab, as it's a day for reflection, rediscovery and reiteration of Guru's message of peace, harmony & universal brotherhood, Sidhu said.

 

A few days ago, Sidhu had visited the Dera Baba Nanak gurdwara in Gurdaspur and prayed for the reopening of the Kartarpur Corridor for devotees to visit the historic shrine in Pakistan.

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh too requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor.

"I urge Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji to open the Kartarpur Corridor before Nov 19, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, so that people can pay obeisance at the holy shrine on this sacred occasion," he tweeted.

 

On November 14, a delegation of Punjab BJP leaders had met the prime minister in Delhi and requested him to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor before Gurpurab.

The Kartarpur Corridor provides Indian devotees visa-free access to the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev.

