Nation Current Affairs 16 Nov 2021 India opens up for f ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India opens up for foreigners

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY KAW
Published Nov 16, 2021, 1:28 am IST
Updated Nov 16, 2021, 1:28 am IST
To encourage travellers to visit India, the government is also planning to issue five lakh free visas through next March
India on Monday allowed fully vaccinated foreign travellers from a list of 99 countries to enter without the need to quarantine themselves. (Representational Photo:AFP)
 India on Monday allowed fully vaccinated foreign travellers from a list of 99 countries to enter without the need to quarantine themselves. (Representational Photo:AFP)

New Delhi: After shutting down its borders to international visitors for about 20 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, India on Monday allowed fully vaccinated foreign travellers from a list of 99 countries to enter without the need to quarantine themselves.

To encourage travellers to visit India, the government is also planning to issue five lakh free visas through next March. The move is likely to boost the tourism and hospitality sectors, which had been badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

 

By easing travel restrictions, those arriving from these 99 countries will be allowed to skip a post-arrival Covid-19 test. At the same time, though, travellers will have to monitor their health over the next 14 days.

The list of 99 countries includes the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Singapore and Brazil. The major countries missing from the list include China, Japan, Indonesia and South Korea.

The countries on the list fall under two categories -- the ones which have reciprocal agreements with the Indian government to recognise each other’s vaccine certificates for either locally approved vaccines or those recognised by WHO, and those which don’t have such agreements but allow fully vaccinated Indian citizens to travel there.

 

This is the first time India has allowed foreign tourists on commercial flights to enter the country since March 2020, when it imposed one of the world’s toughest lockdowns in order to contain the pandemic.

Fully vaccinated tourists on chartered flights were allowed to enter India starting last month. The decision to allow foreign tourists has come at a time when the country’s coronavirus infections have fallen significantly, with daily new cases hovering at just above 10,000 for over a month. The active caseload of Covid-19 cases has declined to 1,34,096 -- the lowest in 523 days -- with 10,229 people testing positive for the disease in the last 24 hours. The death toll due to the virus has reached 4,63,655, after 125 fresh fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.

 

Nearly 80 per cent of India’s adult population has already got at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose while about 40 per cent is fully vaccinated. The Centre has asked the state governments to conduct door-to-door campaigns to accelerate the vaccination campaign.

The daily rise in new infections has been below 20,000 for 38 straight days and less than 50,000 for 141 consecutive days. Active cases have declined to 1,34,096, comprising 0.39 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.26 per cent, the highest since March 2020. There is a decrease of 1,822 cases in the active Covid-19 caseload in 24 hours.

 

Of the 125 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, 65 are from Kerala and 18 are from Maharashtra.

...
Tags: covid-19 pandemic, international visitors, foreign travellers, free visas
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Since 2014, the Telangana government has been issuing notifications every year prohibiting the ban on usage, sale, storage and transportation of gutka and other chewable tobacco products. Representational Image. (PTI)

High Court hears tobacco product sellers’ plaint

Former Siddipet collector P. Venkatarami Reddy. (DC Image)

Reddy has to face court cases despite quitting: Experts

The court adjourned the case to November22 for further hearing. (PTI)

Congress opponent challenges election of LS nominee Bheemrao

The student was shifted to a nearby hospital where he succumbed while undergoing treatment. Representational Image. (DC File Image)

Inter student commits suicide after accident



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India to take up Rs 20,000 crore US Predator drones acquisition case on Monday

Once approved, all the three services would be getting 10 drones each which would be used for surveillance as well striking targets when required. (Representative Image: ANI)

Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category

The air quality index of Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurgaon and Noida stood at 328, 340, 326 and 328 respectively at 9.05 am. (PTI Photo)

Russia starts delivery of S-400 air defence missile systems to India

S-400 air defence missile system (ANI file photo)

Rahul Gandhi says Karnataka Bitcoin scam big but cover-up much bigger

Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

Manipur ambush was in retaliation: Terrorists

Manipur CM N Biren Singh· paid floral tributes to the gallant soldiers who had martyred in a horrifying ambush attack. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->