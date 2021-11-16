Nation Current Affairs 16 Nov 2021 Delhi's air qua ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category for third consecutive day

PTI
Published Nov 16, 2021, 11:21 am IST
Updated Nov 16, 2021, 11:21 am IST
A visible improvement in Delhi's air quality was recorded on Sunday although it was in the 'very poor' category
People walk near the Rashtrapati Bhavan amid heavy smoggy conditions in New Delhi on November 15, 2021. (Money SHARMA / AFP)
 People walk near the Rashtrapati Bhavan amid heavy smoggy conditions in New Delhi on November 15, 2021. (Money SHARMA / AFP)

New Delhi: Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, with the air quality index being recorded at 396.

The air quality index in neighbouring cities stood as follows -- Ghaziabad (349), Greater Noida (359), Gurgaon (363) and Noida (382) -- in the morning.

 

In Delhi, the AQI was recorded in the 'very poor' category at most of the stations, at few places like Dwarka Sector-8 and Patparganj, Alipur, Shadipur, DTU and Panjabi Bagh, it had crossed the 400-mark, going into the 'severe' category, according to data shown in SAMEER app.

The average AQI of Delhi stood at 396, data from CPCB showed.

A visible improvement in Delhi's air quality was recorded on Sunday although it was in the 'very poor' category.

The national capital had recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 330 on Sunday as against 473 the previous day as emissions from farm fires in Haryana and Punjab had dropped significantly.

 

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday had said that his department had issued a notification for effective implementation of the emergency measures announced by the city government to tackle air pollution.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 12.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning. The relative humidity stood at 88 per cent at 8.30 am.

 

...
Tags: delhi air pollution, sc on delhi air pollution, air quality
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Priyanka Gandhi (PTI file image)

UP govt spending public money to get crowds for PM's rallies: Priyanka Gandhi

Authorities have decided to limit the number of pilgrims to the hill-top shrine in the next three or four days due to heavy rains. (Representational Image: PTI)

Despite rains, devotees trek Sabarimala, offer prayers

Thunderstorm with lightning is likely at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka from November 15 to 17. (Representational image/DC)

Heavy rainfall warning for Dakshina, Uttara Kannada districts

Janashakthi Vedike president and social activist Madhav Nayak submitting the memorandum to Karwar assistant commissioner. (Photo by arrangement).

Sky-high fuel prices: Physically disabled seek electric tricycles



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India to take up Rs 20,000 crore US Predator drones acquisition case on Monday

Once approved, all the three services would be getting 10 drones each which would be used for surveillance as well striking targets when required. (Representative Image: ANI)

Rahul Gandhi says Karnataka Bitcoin scam big but cover-up much bigger

Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

Manipur ambush was in retaliation: Terrorists

Manipur CM N Biren Singh· paid floral tributes to the gallant soldiers who had martyred in a horrifying ambush attack. (PTI)

SC cracks whip on Delhi's air emergency as crisis worsens

Commuters drive along a road amid heavy smog conditions in New Delhi on November 11, 2021. (Money SHARMA / AFP)

Kerala rains: Rahul Gandhi urges Congress workers for 'help in every way possible'

Rahul Gandhi (ANI file image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->