Nation Current Affairs 16 Nov 2021 6 school students dr ...
Nation, Current Affairs

6 school students drown in river in Telangana

PTI
Published Nov 16, 2021, 3:05 pm IST
Updated Nov 16, 2021, 3:05 pm IST
The deceased are in the age group of 11 to 16 years
While the body of one of the boys was recovered on Monday, those of four others were retrieved today. (Representational Image)
 While the body of one of the boys was recovered on Monday, those of four others were retrieved today. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Six school students who went swimming in Manair river in Rajanna-Sircilla district of Telangana drowned, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on the outskirts of Sircilla town on Monday when a group of boys entered the river, but drowned without realising its depth, they said. While the body of one of the boys was recovered on Monday, those of four others were retrieved today, Sircilla Rural Police station Inspector B Upender said adding search operation was on to locate another boy.

 

The deceased are in the age group of 11 to 16 years. A case has been registered, they said. Meanwhile, Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao expressed deep shock on the incident and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. The Minister assured of extending government support to the families of the deceased.

...
Tags: school students, manair river, boys drowned
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The police registered an FIR and arrested Prahalad, Prashant, Guru Prasad, Prateesh, Bharath, and Sukesh. (Representational Image: PTI)

Six arrested in connection to a moral policing incident in Mangaluru

The Kartarpur Corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district. (PTI photo)

Navjot Singh Sidhu, Amarinder Singh urge Centre to reopen Kartarpur Corridor

Priyanka Gandhi (PTI file image)

UP govt spending public money to get crowds for PM's rallies: Priyanka Gandhi

Authorities have decided to limit the number of pilgrims to the hill-top shrine in the next three or four days due to heavy rains. (Representational Image: PTI)

Despite rains, devotees trek Sabarimala, offer prayers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category

The air quality index of Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurgaon and Noida stood at 328, 340, 326 and 328 respectively at 9.05 am. (PTI Photo)

ISRO case: Kerala HC dismisses plea claiming Nambi Narayanan influenced CBI probe

Kerala High Court (PTI)

Rahul Gandhi says Karnataka Bitcoin scam big but cover-up much bigger

Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh CM hints at renaming Azamgarh to Aryamgarh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI Photo)

Heavy rains lash Kerala, red alert declared in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur by IMD

Thunderstorms coupled with lightning are also very likely to occur at one or two places in the state till November 16, according to IMD. (Photo by arrangemement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->