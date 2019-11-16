Watch: Smriti Irani performs traditional 'Talwar Raas' holding swords

Bhavnagar: Union Minister Smriti Irani performed ''Talwar Raas'', a traditional dance form using swords, at a cultural programme in Bhavnagar on Friday.
Irani, who was seen holding two swords on the stage, tried her best to match steps with the performers there.
#WATCH Gujarat: Union Minister Smriti Irani performs ‘talwar raas’, a traditional dance form using swords, at a cultural programme in Bhavnagar. (15.11.19) pic.twitter.com/xBgZyDHG45— ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2019
The Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development was in Bhavnagar for a cultural event hosted by the Shri Swaminarayan Gurukul.
''Talwar Raas'', is a traditional folk dance that is popular in Gujarat and Rajasthan.
