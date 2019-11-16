Nation Current Affairs 16 Nov 2019 Watch: Smriti Irani ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Watch: Smriti Irani performs traditional 'Talwar Raas' holding swords

ANI
Published Nov 16, 2019, 11:44 am IST
Updated Nov 16, 2019, 11:44 am IST
'Talwar Raas', is a traditional folk dance that is popular in Gujarat and Rajasthan.
Irani, who was seen holding two swords on the stage, tried her best to match steps with the performers there. (Photo: ANI)
 Irani, who was seen holding two swords on the stage, tried her best to match steps with the performers there. (Photo: ANI)

Bhavnagar: Union Minister Smriti Irani performed ''Talwar Raas'', a traditional dance form using swords, at a cultural programme in Bhavnagar on Friday.

Irani, who was seen holding two swords on the stage, tried her best to match steps with the performers there.

 

The Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development was in Bhavnagar for a cultural event hosted by the Shri Swaminarayan Gurukul.

''Talwar Raas'', is a traditional folk dance that is popular in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: smriti irani, talwar raas, textiles and women and child development
Location: India, Gujarat, Bhavnagar


Latest From Nation

The Shiv Sena alleged on Saturday that the BJP now exuding confidence of forming government in Maharashtra after backing off initially, makes its intention of horse-trading under the guise of President's rule evident. (Photo: File)

Sena blames BJP of horse-trading, says 'unethical ways won't suit Maha'

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will hold a meeting on Saturday with the leaders of all parties in the House for the smooth functioning of Parliament during the winter session which is beginning from Monday. (Photo: File)

Ahead of winter session, Lok Sabha Speaker to chair all-party meeting today

The petition stated that a pre-condition for obtaining the copy of the statement of the victim under section 164 CrPC, is that the charge-sheet has been filed and cognisance has been taken by the magistrate. (Photo: File)

SC stays Allahabad HC order passed on Swami Chinmayanand's plea

Gadkari was speaking at a function organised by the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, in Pune. (Photo: File)

‘Our vision clear, not limited to forming government,’ says Gadkari



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla needs to cut down his aggression, says Gautam Gulati

Sidharth Shukla and Gautam Gulati. (Photo: Instagram)
 

You soon won’t see ‘likes’ on Instagram, and here’s why

Instagram is also looking for solutions for individuals and brands for whom the like count is rather necessary. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to retire on Nov 17, sits in bench for last time

Justice Gogoi will demit office as the Chief Justice of India on Sunday. An apex court official said Justice Gogoi would visit Raj Ghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. (Photo: File)
 

Telangana’s first child-friendly police station inaugurated at Medipally

The IPS officer, Mahesh Bhagwat, Commissioner Rachakonda was the chief guest for the program. (Photo: ANI)
 

Manushi Chhillar set to make Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in 'Prithviraj'

Manushi Chhillar.
 

Google's FreddieMeter analyses how close your voice is to Freddie Mercury

The system is available for iOS, Android, and desktop. (Photo: thenypost)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC stays Allahabad HC order passed on Swami Chinmayanand's plea

The petition stated that a pre-condition for obtaining the copy of the statement of the victim under section 164 CrPC, is that the charge-sheet has been filed and cognisance has been taken by the magistrate. (Photo: File)

Goa top cop Pranab Nanda dies of cardiac arrest during official visit to Delhi

Goa's Director General of Police (DGP) Pranab Nanda passed away in Delhi after suffering a cardiac arrest. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi air quality remains in 'severe' category for 4th consecutive day

The overall air quality in the national capital remained in the 'severe' category for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday. (Photo: File)

Amid confusion, Sabarimala temple opens today with high security

Amid confusion over the latest verdict of the Supreme Court and threats by some women activists to worship at hilltop temple, the Sabarimala will open on Saturday for three-month pilgrimage season. (Photo: ANI)

Mysuru: Federation in offing to declare yoga a sport

Reveaing that the federation was being established under the leadership of Yogrishi Swami Ramdev, founder of Patanjali Yogpeeth, the minister said a yoga certification board had been set up to certify the individual trainers and to accredit training institutions to promote yoga as a sport.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham