Sedition case for Babri Masjid protest

Hyderabad: The Saidabad police has registered a sedition case against two daughters of Moulana Abdul Aleem Islahi and other women who offered a special prayer for the Babri Masjid at Idgah Ujale Shah, Saidabad, on Thursday under various sections.

Police has registered a criminal case against Ms Zille Huma alias Huma Islahi, and Ms Shabista, both daughters of Moulana Abdul Aleem Islahi, residents of Jeevan Yar Jung Colony, Saidabad, and others for sedition, act prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony between different religions, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, inciting and defilement of a place of worship.

The complaint lodged by Saidabad sub-inspector Din Dayal Singh stated that the women had gathered to offer a prayer and dua in connection with the Supreme Court verdict.

After leading the prayer Ms Islahi shouted provocative slogans. Later, speaking to the media she criticised the judgment pronounced by the apex court over the Ayodhya dispute, the police officer said.

The complaint stated that the gathering displayed flexies containing “inflammatory” slogans. They appealed to the Muslim community to raise their voice against the judgment.