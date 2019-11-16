Protest against suicide at IIT-Madras

Students of various organisations protest at the Arts College on the Osmania University campus against the alleged harassment of an IIT-Madras student by a professor which resulted in her suicide. (Photo: P. Surendra)

Hyderabad: Over 50 students of Osmania University staged a protest against alleged harassment by professors of IIT Madras which, they say, led to a student committing suicide on November 9.

“Fathima Lathief committed suicide because of harassment by professors of the Department of Life Sciences. She has even named the professors in her suicide note, but no action has been taken against them till now,” rued Dalit Minority Students’ Association state president D. Naresh.

He charged that ever since BJP government has come to power in 2014, suicides like one by Rohith Vemula of University of Hyderabad have been taking place. “The government continues to feign ignorance about such suicides, especially by Dalits and other minorities, who take up higher education,” the student leader stated.

He took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s slogan — Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao. “It is just a farce,” he remarked. The protesting students demanded promulgation of a new act to protect university students against caste and religious discrimination.