Police gets maoist threat against Pinarayi Vijayan

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 16, 2019, 1:53 am IST
Updated Nov 16, 2019, 1:53 am IST
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
KOZHIKODE: The Vadakara police received a threat letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan warning a “befitting reply” over the killing of seven Maoists in alleged encounters since 2016, police said on Friday.

Written in Malayalam, the letter was signed by one Bedar Moosa of a Maoist outfit. The letter was received by post at the Vadakara police station and an investigation is on, it is learned. The letter clearly said “Befitting reply will be given to the Chief Minister for gunning down seven comrades”.  

 

In the recent past the Thunderbolt commandoes had killed seven Maoists in alleged encounters in the jungles of the state. The most recent killings were that of four suspected Maoists in an alleged encounter by the specialist Thunderbolt police force in the jungles of Attapadi in Palakkad district during combing operations on October 28. Two other Maoists Kuppu Devaraj and Ajitha were gunned down by the Thunderbolt commandoes in the forest near Karulayi in Malappuram district in 2017. In another incident a Maoist leader C P Jaleel was killed earlier this year in an alleged encounter in Upavan Resorts, Vythiri Wayanad.

An official who preferred anonymity told this newspaper that the letter was sent from a nearby area. A special team is already working on it, the official said. Police is serious about the letter as the strong stand of Chief Minister supporting the police, despite harsh criticism by CPI, a constituent of ruling LDF front, which put the police force as well as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who holds the home portfolio, in a fix.

Tags: chief minister pinarayi vijayan, maoists, encounters
Location: India, Kerala, Calicut (Kozhikode)


