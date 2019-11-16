Indian Navy aircraft MiG-29K crashes in Goa, pilots eject safely

A MiG-29K fighter aircraft crashed in Goa soon after it took off for a training mission, said Indian Navy sources. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: A MiG-29K fighter aircraft crashed in Goa soon after it took off for a training mission. Both the pilots have managed to eject safely.

The aircraft that crashed was a trainer version of the fighter jet.

"The MiG-29K trainer aircraft suffered an engine fire. The pilots Captain M Sheokhand and Lt Commander Deepak Yadav ejected safely," said Navy Spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal.

Sharing further details, Goa Airport sources said that the Navy aircraft crashed in South Goa at around 12, shortly after the aircraft took off from the Dabolim International Airport.

MiG-29K trainer aircraft was flying from ashore in Goa. During recovery, there was a bird hit and fire on the right engine was observed. The aircraft crashed in an open and safe area.

However, no casualties were reported, according to Indian Navy.

Further details are awaited.

